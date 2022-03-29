Ryan Hawkins
Photo: Creighton Athletics

(Omaha) -- Atlantic alum and Creighton standout Ryan Hawkins is among the many college basketball players that will partake in this week's festivities during the Final Four in New Orleans. 

According to a release from Creighton athletics, Hawkins will be a part of the 2022 Dos Equis 3x3 National Championship, which is scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

The event -- sanctioned by FIBA -- will feature 64 college basketball players vying for their share of $150,000. Hawkins will be on the Beast Coast Ballers, a team composed of players from the Big East and Atlantic-10 Conferences.

Additionally, Hawkins' teammate, Alex O'Connell will participate in the 3-Point Championships. O'Connell canned 152 triples in his career. 

View the full release from Creighton athletics here.

