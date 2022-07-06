(Springfield) -- Atlantic alum and current Missouri State golfer Brooke Newell was one of many college golfers to earn All-American Scholar honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Wednesday.
To earn this award, golfers must meet a minimum GPA of 3.50.
Lea Zeitler (Iowa), Dana Lerner (Iowa), Jacque Galloway (Iowa), Lauren Heinleon (Kansas), Jordan Rothman (Kansas), Abby Glynn (Kansas), Remington Isaac (Kansas State), Manon Donche-Gay (Kansas State), Johanna Ebner (Kansas), Megan Whittaker (Nebraska), Kirsten Baete (Nebraska), Lindsey Thiele (Nebraska), Emily Staples (Missouri), Sophia Yoemans (Missouri) and Hallie Kuhns (Missouri) were also honored.
Find the full list of honorees below.