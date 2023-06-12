(Iowa City) -- One of the top hurdlers to grace KMAland in recent memory notched another All-American honor last weekend.
Atlantic alum and Iowa junior Gratt Reed finished 10th in the 110-meter hurdles to claim 2nd Team All-American status.
"As I reflect on things, the biggest thing that stands out to me is my progression," Reed said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "Finishing 10th is a good accomplishment. I had a great season, but there are some things I need to clean up."
Reed ran a 13.55 at the NCAA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas
"It started off well," Reed said about his race. "I have a new approach. I just go out there and let my performance speak for itself. I've done thousands of hurdle reps in my life. I just get to the line and let my body naturally do what it knows. I had a great start, and I was zoned in. I got a little aggressive with my arms. That threw me off a bit. I lost my composure a bit. That cost me."
Reed also ran for Iowa's record-setting 4x100. He teamed with Kalen Walker, Austin Kresley and Damoy Allen to run a 38.64 in prelims. That time set a new school record. Unfortunately, the quartet struggled on an exchange and did not finish the finals.
"Not exactly how we wanted it to end," Reed said. "But we'll learn. We have a lot of talent on that relay. My job is to maintain leads and build on them. Being surrounded with a lot of fast and talented guys is what makes that relay go."
Reed is no stranger to All-American status. His showing in the 110 hurdles gave him the fifth All-American designation of his career. His success comes after redshirting as a freshman and learning the ropes early in his career.
"It took awhile," Reed said about his career at Iowa. "I wasn't talented enough out of the gates. I needed some time to develop. The transition was tough because the hurdles moved up three inches. It doesn't sound like much, but it changes the approach and how you attack. It took me two to three years to get fully acclimated to the training."
Reed is aiming high heading into his senior season.
"A national championship seems like a lofty goal, but it's something I'm capable of accomplishing," he said. "I just have to continue keeping my composure and fix my technique. I think I'm the fastest 110 hurdler in the country. It just comes down to fixing some technique. If I put those together, I think I have a shot to win it all."
Reed still has two meets left this season, including the U.S Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon in early July.
Hear the full interview with Reed below.