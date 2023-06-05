(Atlantic) -- State-champion coach Gaylord Schelling is back in charge of the Atlantic program this season.
Coach Schelling has the Trojans off to a 5-2 start with wins over Nodaway Valley, Lenox, Missouri Valley, Denison-Schleswig and Clarinda.
"We've done a pretty good job," Coach Schelling said. "We've played good defense, and our pitching has been well. We could hit the ball better, but the pitchers in the Hawkeye Ten throw so much harder than they did a few years ago. It's fun to be back with the kids. It's been a good start. We're a long way from where we want to be, but we're getting closer."
Carter Pellett and Jayden Proehl lead the Trojans' rotation.
Pellett has yet to give up an earned run through 11 innings for the Trojans, and Proehl has a 4.00 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 21 innings.
Tristan Hayes, Hudson McLaren, Keston Schmitt, Easton O'Brien and Xavier Darrow have also seen time on the mound.
"Our pitching has been solid," Schelling said. "We're throwing more strikes than balls, and that's important. If you keep the pitch count down, you can throw longer.
Atlantic's offense is hitting .210 as a team. Easton O'Brien has been their top bat with a .429 average. Darrow (.294), Hudson McLaren (.286), Jackson McLaren (.238), Clevi Johnson (.200), Tanner O'Brien (.190), Jaice Larson (.158), Proehl (.143) and Pellett (.136) have been consistent contributors at the dish.
"We try to work the pitch count, put the ball in play and find ways to get on base," Schelling said. "It's hard when you face good pitching, but you just have to be a competitor at the plate."
While the offense has shown some promise, Schelling wants to see more from his lineup.
"We have to get better at hitting the ball and getting on base," he said. "We got beat 7-6 by Clarinda, and we had runners on second and third with two outs."
The Trojans have a tough week coming up. They face Creston in a doubleheader Monday night, Harlan on Tuesday and Lewis Central on Thursday.
"We'll try to find enough pitching to survive," Schelling said. "Lewis Central appears on paper to be very, very good."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schelling.