(Atlantic) -- A pair of wins to end 2022 has the Atlantic boys basketball team feeling confident heading into the second half of the season.
The Trojans (3-5) come into 2023 with some momentum after wins over Shenandoah and Nodaway Valley.
The key to the Trojans' recent run? The defense, according to head coach Derek Hall.
"Our defense has been a lot better," Hall said. "Especially in the half-court. We were missing a ton of rotations early on. We went back and reflected on how we coached them in practice. That helped a bunch."
The Trojans routinely found themselves in close games early in the season. Glenwood pulled away from them late, and they pulled away from Clarinda in the fourth quarter for a win. Creston and Lewis Central held them off for four-point victories, and their win over Nodaway Valley was also a tight affair -- a 52-46 Atlantic victory.
Atlantic's knack for close games is nothing new. They lost nine games by eight points or less and five by one possession.
"We let one slip away at Lewis Central," Hall said. "We controlled the entire game except for the last three minutes. We started preaching in practice that we had to value every possession because it could be the difference."
Atlantic's offense has found a rhythm behind the trio of Colton Rasmussen (14.0 PPG, 37.9%, 4.4 RPG, 1.4 APG), Carter Pellett (10.4 PPG, 44.9%, 11.9 RPG, 1.8 APG) and Jackson McLaren (10.3 PPG, 49.2%, 5.9 RPG, 1.3 APG).
"Carter hasn't shot the ball well from outside," Hall said. "But everyone in the Hawkeye Ten knows... when he gets one to go, four or five more could be coming after that. Jackson is our dirty work guy. He plays harder than your guy. People want to take (Rasmussen) out of the game. He's adjusting to that better. He's starting to see the ball go in the hole a lot more. I'm anticipating a big second half from him."
Jayden Proehl (7.0 PPG, 43.5%)and Caden Andersen (5.0 PPG, 47.1%) have also contributed to the Trojans' lineup.
With two recent wins in their back pocket, the Trojans begin the second time through their Hawkeye Ten Conference slate. They have rematches with Glenwood (Tuesday), Kuemper Catholic (Friday) and Clarinda (December 10th) in the next 10 days. They also have stern tests with Harlan (January 13th), Red Oak (January 17th) and Grand View Christian (January 17th) on the horizon.
"Whenever you play in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, there are no gimmies," Hall said. "Every night is tough. Anyone can upset anyone on any given night. I want to see our guys continue to work their tails off for each other. We've done a better job of that. I hope that carries over. We'll keep this momentum rolling and take it right into Glenwood."
Click below to hear more with Coach Hall.