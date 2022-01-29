(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic-CAM wrestling team edged Creston on Saturday for the program's third Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament title in the last six years.
"It's a big deal for our kids to put another Hawkeye Ten champs banner in the gym," Coach Tim Duff said. "It's a good exclamation point to the end of our regular season."
After back-to-back weeks of falling a combined 13 points shy of winning tournament titles, the Trojans beat their Hawkeye Ten foe by 10 points. The Trojans' fourth conference title in program history came behind three championships, one runner-up and 13 top-six finishes.
"Our three champs did a great job, but it was probably won on the backside," Duff said. "Our kids wrestled hard on the backside and picked up bonus points. Those bonus points are what separate you at tournaments. It was a total team effort."
Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follmann (126) and Kadin Stutzman (170) were the individual champions for the Trojans.
"Coming into the season, I wanted to be a conference champ," Follmann said. "I've been waiting all year for this. I'm excited to have stood on top of the podium."
Follmann snagged his title with a thrilling 4-2 win over Glenwood's Matthew Beem.
"He's a tough kid," Follmann said. "I knew it was going to be a tough match, but I knew if I kept working on my stuff and sticking to my offense, I had a chance."
Easton O'Brien also reached the finals, taking second at 132 pounds.
Austin Evans paced Creston's runner-up performance with the Panthers' only individual championship at 138 pounds.
Glenwood used a balanced team effort to take third with 160.5 points and received titles from Vinny Mayberry (113) and CJ Carter (195).
"I was just sticking to my offense and doing what I do," Mayberry said after his win over St. Albert's Zach Williams. "I know I have a gas tank. Not a lot of people can stick with me for six minutes."
CJ Carter's championship came with his second win of the year over Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand. Carter held off a late surge from Hildebrand for the 5-2 win.
"I got third last year and sixth my freshman year," Carter said. "It feels good."
Clarinda continued their successful season with a fourth-place finish, led by Kale Downey (145) and Logan Green's (285) titles.
Downey beat Creston's Triston Barncastle (Creston) in the finals, while Green continued his dominant ways with a decision win over Sam Barrientos for his second conference title.
"I thought I could do better," Green said. "But it was a pretty good day overall. You're going to have tough matches. I just got to get back to work."
Harlan completed the top five in the team standings with 149.5 points. Luke Musich (132) and Zane Bendorf (182) were champions for the Cyclones, but they did it differently.
Musich overcame an early deficit in his finals match and beat Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) by an 8-4 decision.
"I had good confidence coming in (to the season) because of last year," Musich said. "I just keep working, and the guys in the room are helping me get better."
Bendorf's title was less dramatic, pinning Clarinda's Jase Wilmes in 46 seconds.
"I like to go out, have heavy hands and take them down as fast as I can," Bendorf said. "If they go to their back, I like to put them away. Before the match, I got in the right zone to go out there and tear it up."
Kuemper Catholic produced a successful day, posting three championships: Riley Parkis (120), Shea Parkis (152) and Cal Wanninger (220).
Riley secured his title with a 3-1 win over Creston's Lincoln Keeler.
"It was a good tournament," Riley Parkis said. "I was focused on feeling good for next week, getting my shots off and finishing. I just bumped up a class. There's definitely a big difference. I could tell the kids were a lot stronger."
His brother, Shea, followed suit with a win over St. Albert's David Helton in the finals.
"I couldn't have asked for a better day," he said. "I couldn't have asked for a better performance going into the postseason."
Wanninger comes into the postseason with some momentum after his pin of Creston's Max Chapman in the finals.
"I knew he would try to throw me," Wanninger said. "I made sure I wrestled smart, got to the legs and went from there. I know I'm a good wrestler, and I've kept my composure (this year). I wrestle my best when I wrestle from my feet, and that's what I did today."
Red Oak's Dawson Bond (160) was also a champion.
Check out the full list of individual champions and team scores below. After the meet, KMA Sports spoke with several of the champions. Those can be found below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM)
113: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood)
120: Riley Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM)
132: Luke Musich (Harlan)
138: Austin Evans (Creston)
145: Kale Downey (Clarinda)
152: Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM)
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan)
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood)
220: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)
285: Logan Green (Clarinda)
TEAM SCORES
1. Atlantic-CAM (238)
2. Creston (228)
3. Glenwood (160.5)
4. Clarinda (158.5)
5. Harlan (149.5)
6. Kuemper Catholic (140)
7. Lewis Central (125)
8. Red Oak (70.5)
9. Shenandoah (53)
10. Denison-Schleswig (46)
11. St. Albert (42)