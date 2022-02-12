(Glenwood) — The Atlantic-CAM wrestling team qualified six wrestlers for the state tournament and took home a district title Saturday in Glenwood.
The Trojans crowned two champions and had four wrestlers finish second to move to state, led by Aiden Smith (106) and Kadin Stutzman (170). Ethan Follmann (126), Easton O’Brien (132), Brian South (152) and Brenden Casey (195) all claimed runner-up finishes.
Clarinda and Carroll both qualified four wrestlers for state. The Cardinals got a district championship from 285-pounder Logan Green.
“It feels a lot better than last year,” said Green. “It feels really good to finally make it, but I have to keep the end goal in mind and keep wrestling well.”
Kale Downey (145) took second while Karson Downey (160) and Jase Wilmes (182) both won wrestlebacks to move to Des Moines.
Carroll’s four qualifiers came from Carter Drake (145), who was the lone champion, and Dreylen Schweitzer (106), Cael Nelson (120) and Sterling Rodman (170) as runners-up.
Host Glenwood crowned three champions for their qualifiers, getting titles from Vinny Mayberry (113), Matthew Beem (126) and CJ Carter (195).
Greene County also finished with three champions: Kale Petersen (120), McKinley Robbins (132) and Gavin Scheuermann (152).
Creston also netted three qualifiers, led by a championship from Triston Barncastle (145). Teammates Austin Evans (138) and Quinten Fuller (285) moved on as second place finishers.
“It feels great,” said Beem. “I’ve been dinged up all year. It’s tough. I think I’ve got 20 matches wrestled this year. It feels great to make it back for round two.”
“It feels great, honestly,” said Carter. “I made it last year and it didn’t go my way. Hopefully I can stick to it this year and get it done.”
Red Oak, Harlan and Central Decatur each qualified one wrestler as a district champion. Red Oak’s Dawson Bond claimed gold at 160.
“It feels good after two decent years,” said Bond. “Last year was something I couldn’t control. It feels good to get back. For the whole town of Red Oak, it feels nice.”
Harlan got a championship from Zane Bendorf (182), while Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson (220) took first.
Southwest Iowa grabbed their first state qualifier since 2015 with Seth Ettleman’s runner-up finish at 113. Clarke’s Tyler Binning also took second at 220 pounds to round out the qualifiers.
Class 2A State Qualifiers
106: 1. Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) 2. Dreylen Schweitzer (Carroll)
113: 1. Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) 2. Seth Ettleman (SWI)
120: 1. Kale Petersen (Greene County) 2. Cael Nelson (Carroll)
126: 1. Matthew Beem (Glenwood) 2. Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM)
132: 1. McKinley Robbins (Greene County) 2. Easton O’Brien (Atlantic-CAM)
138: 1. Carter Drake (Carroll) 2. Austin Evans (Creston)
145: 1. Triston Barncastle (Creston) 2. Kale Downey (Clarinda)
152: 1. Gavin Scheuermann (Greene County) 2. Brian South (Atlantic-CAM)
160: 1. Dawson Bond (Red Oak) 2. Karson Downey (Clarinda)
170: 1. Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) 2. Sterling Rodman (Carroll)
182: 1. Zane Bendorf (Harlan) 2. Jase Wilmes (Clarinda)
195: 1. CJ Carter (Glenwood) 2. Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM)
220: 1. Tegan Carson (Central Decatur) 2. Tyler Binning (Clarke)
285: 1. Logan Green (Clarinda) 2. Quinten Fuller (Creston)