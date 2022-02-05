(Leon) -- It was a dominant Saturday afternoon for the Atlantic-CAM wrestling squad, as the Trojans took home half of the day's brackets and cruised to a team title at the Class 2A sectional tournament in Leon.
The Trojans would total 263 points in their Saturday effort, win seven championships, and advance 10 of their wrestlers to districts next week.
"We're excited to move 10 guys on to districts," Atlantic-CAM Head Coach Tim Duff said. "We were pleased with the way our kids wrestled, I thought we came out, we were aggressive from the opening whistle, and we scored a lot of pins."
Aiden Smith (106), Ethan Follman (126), Easton O'Brien (132), Brian South (152), Kadin Stutzman (170), Jarrett Armstrong (182), and Brenden Casey (195) all took home titles for Atlantic-CAM. Meanwhile, Josh Hass (113), Cruz Weaver (120), and Dante Hedrington (138) all advanced as runner-ups.
"The team's done very well, you know after the Hawkeye Ten win last week, we were really pumped up and worked really hard this week to try and come in and beat Creston again at sectionals and get to district duals," Follman said.
Follman's championship came after a strong first period jumping out to 8-0 lead, and then getting a pin over Cory Scamman (Shenandoah).
"I just got on my offense, because I'm an offensive wrestler, I don't want to sit back and react to other people's moves," Follman said. "I knew if I stayed on my offense good things were going to happen and that's what I did."
Other pins on the afternoon for Atlantic-CAM included Smith, Stutzman, and Armstrong. Meanwhile, South got his win over Briley Hayes (Creston) by an 8-4 decision, after clawing back with an escape, takedown, and near fall in the third period.
"I know I've beat him twice already this year, and that he knows what I'm doing on top and tilt there," South said. "I just wrestled as hard as I could. Before that match my grandpa sent me a text saying 'pain is temporary' and I actually thought of that during my match and so I just took it out on him."
For Creston, they finished second in the team standings with 238 points, and they will also be sending 10 wrestlers to districts, including five championships and five runner-ups.
Christian Ahrens (113), Lincoln Keeler (120), Austin Evans (138), Triston Barncastle (145), William Bolinger (160) all secured titles for the Panthers. Meanwhile, Troy Chestnut (132), Kaden Street (170), Briley Hayes (152), Jagger Luther (195), and Quinten Fuller (285) all advanced as runner-ups.
"We had a couple of upsets or matchups that we didn't really want to lose, but it happened and that's part of wrestling," Keeler said. "We may not be the best tournament team, but we'll put up a fight against anyone."
Keeler--a sophomore--secured his title with a 16-4 major decision over Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM).
"We run a lot as a team, so my legs have been feeling a little bit like Jell-O," he said. "But I've been doing a lot better, and just been training harder in the room."
Meanwhile, Ahrens also won by a major decision with a score of 10-0 over Josh Hass (Atlantic-CAM) after securing a pin in his semifinal bout against Davin Holste (Shenandoah).
"I knew coming into today, it'd be pretty easy, I'd wrestled all the kids here, I've pinned 'em all," Ahrens said. "In the finals I kind of got surprised because I didn't pin him in the first like I did last time. But I just kind of worked on new stuff that I've been learning like my legs, I scored six points off that, so it was a pretty good day."
Meanwhile, Bolinger's win would come as a bit of an upset over Karson Downey (Clarinda), forcing overtime, and three periods later, he emerged with a 4-1 decision. Downey, nonetheless, will still advance to districts, along with teammates Kaden Whipp (106), Kale Downey (145), Jase Wilmes (182), and Logan Green (285).
Clarinda would come home third in the team standings. Green was the only Cardinal to secure a championship on Saturday, pinning Quinten Fuller (Creston) for his second straight district appearance.
"He's a little bit of a smaller guy, and I knew I could snap him down a little bit easier than say some bigger guys," Green said. "Just heavy hips on top and keeping him down, and keeping my pressure on him."
For Central Decatur, while they might have finished last in the team standings, KMAland standout Tegan Carson (220) had another phenomenal showing on Saturday and secured the title and his 42nd win on the season with a pin over Tyler Binning (Clarke).
"I've wrestled that kid a couple times, I knew what he had," Carson said. "I was just ready to go and mentally prepared, it's the finals match of sectionals. I didn't make it to state last year, and we're coming back good this year."
Shenandoah and Clarke, Osceola/Murray rounded out the sectional field, and they would have one district qualifier each, with Cole Scamman (126) and Tyler Binning (220) advancing as runner ups.
District qualifiers from Saturday's matchups will prepare for the district tournament next Saturday in Glenwood. Meanwhile, Atlantic-CAM will head to Creston on Tuesday night for regional duals.
You can find complete interviews with Logan Green, Tegan Carson, Brian South, Ethan Follman, Lincoln Keeler, Christian Ahrens, and Atlantic-CAM Head Coach Tim Duff below.
DISTRICT QUALIFIERS
106: Aiden Smith, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Kaden Whipp, Clarinda (2nd)
113: Christian Ahrens, Creston (1st); Josh Hass, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
120: Lincoln Keeler, Creston (1st); Cruz Weaver, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
126: Ethan Follmann, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Cole Scamman, Shenandoah (2nd)
132: Easton O’Brien, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Trey Chesnut, Creston (2nd)
138: Austin Evans, Creston (1st); Dante Hedrington, Atlantic-CAM (2nd)
145: Triston Barncastle, Creston (1st); Kale Downey, Clarinda (2nd)
152: Brian South, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Briley Hayes, Creston (2nd)
160: William Bolinger, Creston (1st); Karson Downey, Clarinda (2nd)
170: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Kaden Street, Creston (2nd)
182: Jarrett Armstrong, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Jase Wilmes, Clarinda (2nd)
195: Brenden Casey, Atlantic-CAM (1st); Jagger Luther, Creston (2nd)
220: Tegan Carson, Central Decatur (1st); Tyler Binning, Clarke/Murray (2nd)
285: Logan Green, Clarinda (1st); Quinten Fuller, Creston (2nd)
TEAM SCORES
1. Atlantic-CAM (263)
2. Creston (238)
3. Clarinda (177)
4. Clarke, Osceola/Murray (113)
5. Shenandoah (80)
6. Central Decatur (66)