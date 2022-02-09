(Creston) -- Creston's only loss of the 2021-22 dual wrestling season sent Atlantic-CAM to its fifth State Dual Tournament appearance in program history in a thrilling regional dual Tuesday night.
The Trojans avenged a 26-point regular-season defeat at the hands of their Hawkeye Ten Conference foe with an entertaining 29-26 win, securing their first trip to Des Moines since 2017.
"It was just a knockdown, drag-out fight," said Atlantic-CAM Coach Tim Duff. "Twenty-eight kids went out there and battled their rear ends off. This is what high school wrestling is all about. The emotion in this gym was electric. Creston was ranked fifth for a reason. They are a stinking good team. We probably got lucky and got the better of them."
"I'm just so happy," said 285-pounder Miles Mundorf. "As a team, we put in so much work. The first dual against Creston, we lost pretty bad. To come back and beat them to go to the state tournament feels amazing."
The Trojans' return to state duals comes after heartbreaking shortcomings in 2019 and 2020.
"Last year's seniors never got to experience state duals," Duff said. "It's bittersweet for us to get there this year. Hopefully, we enjoy it and embrace it."
Atlantic-CAM muscled wins in the first six matches for an early 19-0 lead.
Mundorf's match came in the middle of the Trojans' hot start. The junior clashed with Creston's Max Chapman for the fifth time this season and tallied his second win over Chapman with a crucial 6-3 decision.
"I knew he gets tired in the third period," Mundorf said. "If I kept wearing on him, I would eventually be able to get one up on him."
Mundorf's win, and Nathan Keiser's preceding victory at 220 pounds, were welcomed points for Atlantic-CAM.
"Those were two huge wins for us," Duff said. "Probably the difference in the dual."
Creston swiftly responded with pins from Christian Ahrens and Lincoln Keeler to trim the margin to 19-12.
Atlantic-CAM won back-to-back matches with decision victories from Ethan Follmann and Easton O'Brien to grow the lead to 25-12 before Creston countered with a tech fall from Austin Evans and a decision from Triston Barncastle, bringing the score to 25-20 with two matches left.
Creston's Briley Hayes led Atlantic-CAM's Brian South throughout their match, and things seemed destined for a winner-take-all at 160 pounds. But South found a flurry of points in the third period and turned a deficit into a win by major decision, securing his team's spot at state.
"He was getting tired and starting to slow down," South said. "I just kept working. That's how the season has been. I knew I just had to stay on him. I kept it in my head that he couldn't beat me. It was for the team. I had a big smile on my face during the match."
"Brian South got taken down early, stayed the course and didn't panic," Duff said. "He came back, gutted it out and got a big win for his team."
Kadin Stutzman (170), Jarrett Armstrong (182), Brenden Casey (195) and Aiden Smith (106) were also winners for the Trojans in the riveting final.
Atlantic-CAM now patiently awaits to find out who they will face in the Class 2A State Dual Tournament, which begins Wednesday morning at 11.
"We come out, try to scrap and battle," Duff said. "It's a bittersweet thing because you have to wrestle three more tough matches before the state tournament. It really tests your mental fortitude. Hopefully, our kids embrace it and represent southwest Iowa the best they can."
Check out full results from Tuesday's dual and video interviews with Mundorf, South and Coach Duff below.
Atlantic-CAM 29 Creston 26
106: Aiden Smith (A-C) over Justin Parsons (CRES) by 9-2 decision
113: Christian Ahrens (CRES) over Josh Hass (A-C) by fall in 1:30
120: Lincoln Keeler (CRES) over Cruz Weaver (A-C) by fall in 0:55
126: Ethan Follmann (A-C) over Brandon Briley (CRES) by 9-3 decision
132: Easton O'Brien (A-C) over Trey Chesnut (CRES) by 9-3 decision
138: Austin Evans (CRES) over Dante Hedrington (A-C) by 18-2 tech fall
145: Triston Barncastle (CRES) over Tanner O'Brien (A-C) by 5-1 decision
152: Brian South (A-C) over Briley Hayes (CRES) by 11-3 major decisoin
160: William Bolinger (CRES) over Owen Hoover (A-C) by fall in 4:51
170: Kadin Stutzman (A-C) over Kaden Street (CRES) by 12-3 major decision
182: Jarrett Armstrong (A-C) over Ty Morrison (CRES) by 5-0 decision
195: Brenden Casey (A-C) over Jagger Luther (CRES) by 2-0 decision
220: Nathan Keiser (A-C) over Quinten Fuller (CRES) by 9-5 decision
285: Miles Mundorf (A-C) over Max Chapman (CRES) by 6-3 decision
Atlantic-CAM 45 Glenwood 29
106: Aiden Smith (A-C) forfeit
113: Vinny Mayberry (GLEN) over Josh Hass (A-C) by 21-4 tech fall
120: Cruz Weaver (A-C) over Briten Maxwell (GLEN) by 14-12 decision
126: Ethan Follmann (A-C) over Emily Lundvall (GLEN) by fall in 0:48
132: Easton O'Brien (A-C) over Thaine Williamson (GLEN) by fall in 1:20
138: Reese Fauble (GLEN) over Dante Hedrington (A-C) by 10-5 decision
145: Kellan Scott (GLEN) over A.C. Roller (A-C) by fall in 1:12
152: Brian South (A-C) over Austin Wear (GLEN) by fall in 0:52
160: Tyler Boldra (GLEN) over Owen Hoover (A-C) by 7-2 decision
170: Kadin Stutzman (A-C) forfeit
182: Jarrett Armstrong (A-C) forfeit
195: CJ Carter (GLEN) over Cohen Bruce (A-C) by fall in 2:20
220: Trent Patton (GLEN) over Nathan Keiser (A-C) by fall in 1:37
285: Miles Mundorf (A-C) forfeit