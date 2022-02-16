(Des Moines) -- Atlantic-CAM's fifth trip to the State Dual Wrestling Tournament ended with a sixth-place finish on Wednesday evening.
"They came out, battled and toed the line," said Atlantic-CAM head coach Tim Duff. "The kids wanted to go out there and wrestle for each other. You wrestle really good teams here. We are proud to finish in sixth place."
The Trojans opened Wednesday's action with a tight 38-33 loss to Osage, then held off a late charge from Winterset in the consolation semifinals for a 34-30 win, putting them in the fifth-place dual.
Their final dual of the 2022 season was another back-and-forth battle, but the Trojans ultimately suffered a 31-30 defeat to Crestwood.
"They are real tough teams," Duff said. "We had a lot of great experiences. Everyone got a taste of wrestling at the Wells Fargo Arena."
Aiden Smith (106/113), Kadin Stutzman (170) and Brenden Casey (182) had flawless days for the Trojans.
Some of the highlights from Atlantic-CAM's day included Casey and Jarrett Armstrong pulling off upsets. Casey beat 2A-195 No. 4 Landon Schemmel (Crestwood, Cresco), while Armstrong bumped up to 195 against Osage and beat No. 7-ranked Cole Jeffries by decision.
"I don't think we get too caught up in the rankings," Duff said. "We just come out and wrestle. Those guys had big wins for us. It was a great experience for those guys."
The trip to state duals closes an improbable season for the Trojans, who entered the year with a young and mostly inexperienced bunch. However, they progressed and made it a season to remember in Atlantic with a Hawkeye Ten Conference title and a thrilling regional dual win over Creston that punched their ticket to Des Moines.
"These guys have improved," Duff said. "It's been exciting to watch that growth and development. Hopefully, they gained some confidence, and we continue to move the needle in an upward trajectory."
Six Atlantic wrestlers -- Smith (106), Casey (195), Ethan Follmann (126), Easton O'Brien (132), Brian South (152) and Kadin Stutzman (170) -- now turn their attention to Thursday's Class 2A State Individual Tournament, which begins at 9 a.m.
Check out the full interview with Coach Duff below.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton represented the Missouri River Activities Conference well with a fourth-place finish in Class 2A. The Warriors beat Crestwood (33-30) in the quarterfinals, lost to the eventual champion West Delaware (43-24) in the semis and fell to Osage (35-34) in the third-place dual.
Ethan Skoglund (106), Hunter Steffans (145) and Zander Ernst (152) went 3-0 for the Warriors.
View the full dual results from Atlantic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's duals below.
ATLANTIC-CAM
Class 2A 5th Place: Crestwood, Cresco 31 Atlantic-CAM 30
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) over Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) (A-C leads 3-0)
113: Cole Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) over Josh Hass (Atlantic-CAM) by 24-9 tech fall (CC leads 5-3)
120: Kole Johnson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Cruz Weaver (Atantic-CAM) by 6-0 decision (CC leads 8-3)
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) over Cade Korsmo (Crestwood, Cresco) by fall in 0:53 (A-C leads 9-8)
132: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) over Ethan Govern (Crestwood, Cresco) by fall in 3:31 (A-C leads 15-8)
138: Carter Fousek (Crestwood, Cresco) over Dante Hedrington (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 1:22 (A-C leads 15-14)
145: Brock Voyna (Crestwood, Cresco) over Tanner O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) by 10-4 decision (CC leads 17-15)
152: Cole Butikofer (Crestwood, Cresco) over Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) by 17-1 tech fall (CC leads 22-15)
160: Trent Pisney (Crestwood) over Owen Hoover (Atlantic-CAM) by 7-2 decision (CC leads 25-15)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM0 over Ashton Howe (Crestwood, Cresco) by fall in 0:10 (CC leads 25-21)
182: Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic-CAM) over Tyler Pisney (Crestwood) by fall in 4:24 (A-C leads 27-25)
195: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) over Landen Schemmel (Crestwood, Cresco) by 5-4 decision (A-C leads 28-27)
220: Drew Jackson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic-CAM) by 11-6 decision (CC leads 30-28)
285: Brayden Ishman (Crestwood, Cresco) over Nathan Keiser (Atlantic-CAM) by 6-0 decision (CC wins 31-30)
Class 2A Consolation Semifinal: Atlantic-CAM 34 Winterset 30
285: Joel Akers (Winterset) over Nathan Keiser (Atlantic-CAM) by 7-4 decision (WIN leads 3-0)
106: Taye Jordan (Atlantic-CAM) wins via forfeit (A-C leads 6-3)
113: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) over Kasen Cochran (Winterset) by fall in 2:52 (A-C leads 12-3)
120: Travis Allen (Winterset) over Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 0:14 (Tied 12-9)
126: Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) over Abe Bushong (Winterset) by fall in 2:54 (A-C leads 18-9)
132: Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) over Zeke Hoven (Winterset) by 8-4 decision (A-C leads 21-9)
138: Keegan Jensen (Winterset) over Dante Hedrington (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 3:05 (A-C leads 21-15)
145: Tanner O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) over Kahne Kiburz (Winterset) by 6-2 decision (A-C leads 24-15)
152: Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) over Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) by 9-8 decision (A-C leads 24-18)
160: Logan Fairchild (Winterset) over Owen Hoover (Atlantic-CAM) by 5-1 decision (A-C leads 24-21)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) over Brady Barringer (Winterset) by 14-3 major decision (A-C leads 28-21)
182: Reilly Hoven (Winterset) over Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 5:50 (A-C leads 28-27)
195: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) over Jadyn Cooper (Winterset) by fall in 2:58 (A-C leads 34-27)
220: Carter Smuck (Winterset) over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic-CAM) by 11-5 decision (A-C wins 34-30)
Class 2A Quarterfinal: Osage 38 Atlantic-CAM 33
220: Barrett Muller (Osage) over Nathan Keiser (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 3:28 (Osage leads 6-0)
285: Mac Muller (Osage) over Miles Mundorf (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 0:17 (Osage leads 12-0)
106: Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM) over Garrett Tusler (Osage) by fall in 0:55 (Osage leads 12-6)
113: Josh Hass (Atlantic-CAM) over Preston Beyer (Osage) by fall in 0:52 (Tied 12-12)
120: Darren Adams (Osage) over Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM) by 14-5 major decision (Osage leads 16-12)
126: Tucker Stangel (Osage) over Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 0:59 (Osage leads 22-12)
132: Anders Kittleson (Osage) over Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) by 13-5 major decision (Osage leads 26-12)
138: Dante Hedrington (Atlantic-CAM) over Nolan Heard (Osage) by fall in 5:55 (Osage leads 26-18)
145: Max Gast (Osage) over Tanner O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM) by 9-5 decision (Osage leads 29-18)
152: Chase Thomas (Osage) over Brian South (Atlantic-CAM) by 16-5 decision (Osage leads 33-18)
160: Nick Fox (Osage) over Owen Hoover (Atlantic-CAM) by fall in 3:25 (Osage leads 39-18)
170: Kadin Stutzman (Atlantic-CAM) over Brody Wolf (Osage) by fall in 2:45 (Osage leads 39-24)
182: Brenden Casey (Atlantic-CAM) over Ledger Nehls (Osage) by fall in 0:12 (Osage leads 39-30)
195: Jarrett Armstrong (Atlantic-CAM) over Cole Jeffries (Osage) by 8-5 decision (Osage wins 38-33)
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON
Class 2A 3rd Place: Osage 35 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34
106: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) over Garrett Tusler (Osage) by fall in 3:26 (SBL leads 6-0)
113: Cam Keokenchahn (SBL) over Jaylynn Goodale (Osage) by 10-1 major decision (SBL leads 10-0)
120: Darren Adams (Osage) over Ayden McRoberts (SBL) by fall in 1:40 (SBL leads 10-6)
126: Tucker Stangel (Osage) over Bo Keodam (SBL) by 8-6 decision (SBL leads 10-9)
132: Anders Kittelson (Osage) over Noah Parmelee (SBL) by 5-2 decision (Osage leads 12-10)
138: Ty Koedam (SBL) over Nolan Heard (Osage) by fall in 0:48 (SBL leads 16-12)
145: Hunter Steffans (SBL) over Max Gast (Osage) by 8-2 decision (SBL leads 19-12)
152: Zander Ernst (SBL) over Chase Thomas (Osage) by 6-2 decision (SBL leads 22-12)
160: Nicholas Fox (Osage) over Derek Moore (SBL) by fall in 2:19 (SBL leads 22-18)
170: Tyler Schenkelberg (SBL) over Jake Clark (Osage) by fall in 1:45 (SBL leads 28-18)
182: Garrett McHugh (SBL) over Ledger Nehls (Osage) by fall in 0:51 (SBL leads 34-18)
195: Cole Jeffries (Osage) over Reece Clausen (SBL) by 17-7 major decision (SBL leads 34-22)
220: Barrett Muller (Osage) over Gage Hoffman (SBL) by fall in 1:35 (SBL leads 34-28)
285: Mac Muller (Osage) over Sean Zimmerman (SBL) by fall in 1:13 (Osage wins by criteria 35-34)
Class 2A Semifinal: West Delaware 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24
285: Cameron Guether (West Delaware) over Denman Jonas (SBL) by fall in 3:51 (WD leads 6-0)
106: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) over Gage Weber (West Delaware) by fall in 0:48 (Tied 6-6)
113: Came Keokenchahn (SBL) over Ryan Hilby (West Delaware) by 6-4 SV-1 (SBL leads 9-6)
120: Carson Less (West Delaware) over Ayden McRoberts (SBL) by 14-1 major decision (WD leads 10-9)
126: Bo Koedam (SBL) over Jax Miller (West Delaware) by 1-0 decision (SBL leads 12-10)
132: Noah Parmelee (SBL) over Blake Engel (West Delaware) by 8-3 SV-1 (SBL leads 15-10)
138: Brent Yonkovic (SBL) over Ty Koedam (SBL) by 11-5 decision (SBL leads 15-13)
145: Hunter Steffans (SBL) over Carson Turnis (West Delaware) by fall in 1:28 (SBL leads 21-13)
152: Zander Ernst (SBL) over Logan Peyton (West Delaware) by 7-2 decision (SBL leads 24-13)
160: Jadyn Peyton (SBL) over Zayvion Ellington (SBL) by fall in 1:41 (SBL leads 24-19)
170: Kyle Cole (West Delaware) over Tyler Schenkelberg (SBL) by fall in 0:55 (WD leads 25-24)
182: Will Ward (SBL) over Garrett McHugh (SBL) by fall in 1:56 (WD leads 31-24)
195: Wyatt Voelker (WD) over Gage Hoffman (SBL) by fall in 1:11 (WD leads 37-24)
220: Sawyer Falck (West Delaware) over Reece Clausen (SBL) by fall in 1:49 (WD win 43-24)
Class 2A Quarterfinal: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33 Crestwood, Cresco 30
220: Drew Jackson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Gage Hoffman (SBL) by fall in 3:30 (CC leads 6-0)
285: Brayden Ishman (Crestwood, Cresco) over Kaden Dillavou (SBL) by 10-1 major decision (CC leads 10-0)
106: Ethan Skoglund (SBL) over Mitchell Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) by 6-0 decision (CC leads 10-3)
113: Cole Schmauss (Crestwood, Cresco) over Cam Keokenchahn (SBL) by fall in 2:59 (CC leads 16-3)
120: Kole Johnson (Crestwood, Cresco) over Ayden McRoberts (SBL) by fall in 1:14 (CC leads 22-3)
126: Bo Koedam (SBL) over Cade Korsmo (Crestwood, Cresco) by 11-2 major decision (CC leads 22-7)
132: Noah Parmelee (SBL) over Ethan Govern (Crestwood, Cresco) by 8-4 decision (CC leads 22-10)
138: Carter Fousek (Crestwood, Cresco) over Ty Koedam (SBL) by 11-4 decision (CC leads 24-10)
145: Hunter Steffans (SBL) over Bryce Shea (Crestwood, Cresco) by fall in 2:52 (CC leads 24-16)
152: Zander Ernst (SBL) over Cole Butikofer (Crestwood, Cresco) by 10-5 decision (CC leads 24-19)
160: Zayvion Ellington (SBL) over Trent Pisney (Crestwood, Cresco) by 7-0 decision (CC leads 24-22)
170: Tyler Schenkelberg (SBL) over Ahston Howe (Crestwood, Cresco) by 20-1 tech fall (SBL leads 27-24)
182: Garrett McHugh (SBL) over Cody Kerian (Crestwood, Cresco) by fall in 0:38 (SBL leads 33-24)
195: Landen Schemmel (Crestwood, Cresco) over Reece Clausen (SBL) by fall in 1:25 (SBL wins 33-30)