(Atlantic) -- Coach Tim Duff's Atlantic-CAM wrestling team is testing itself and making constant strides as they prepare to host their annual tournament.
The Trojans have been busy grappling with some of the top talents in the Midwest, first at the Council Bluffs Classic, then recently at the Red Owens Holiday Classic at Southeast Polk.
"It was a pretty good start to the season for us," Duff said. "We've wrestled some tough tournaments. We don't have a kid that doesn't have a loss. We try to wrestle a tough schedule. We tell our kids that our job is to try to get them beat, and their job is to try to win. We are moving forward, and that's what it's all about."
The Trojans have also found some dual success with a 10-5 record.
Senior Kadin Stutzman paces the Trojans lineup. Stutzman is currently 24-2 on the season, won the Council Bluffs Classic and is ranked No. 2 at 170 pounds in Class 2A. Stutzman was a state qualifier but narrowly missed cracking the medal stand last season.
"We thought he was good enough to get on the medal stand," Duff said. "He's really dedicated himself to getting back to the state tournament. He's had a good start to the season. We have to look at those losses and figure out how to improve, but I think Kadin is working on that."
Senior Ethan Follmann was a state medalist last year. He has a 20-7 record this year at 132 pounds.
"He's wrestled up a weight, but I think we'll see him move to 126," Duff said. "Those two (Stutzman and Follmann) are our leaders."
While Stutzman and Follman provide the veteran leadership for the Trojans, freshman Aiden Smith has soared onto the KMAland wrestling map with a 22-5 record at 106 pounds.
"He's been a bright spot for us," Duff said. "He competes hard and has some nice wins. He has some losses, but I hope we are learning from those."
Cruz Weaver (120), Easton O'Brien (138), Dante Hedrington (145), Jarrett Armstrong (182) and Brenden Casey (195)also have winning records for the Trojans.
The Trojans are turning the corner, but they are far from a finished product.
"We've always geared our season to be ready for the state tournament series," Duff said. "We are not finishing some takedowns, but our kids are being fairly aggressive."
It's a busy week for Atlantic. They have a quad with Woodbine, OABCIG and Logan-Magnolia on Tuesday and a double dual with Harlan and Denison-Schleswig on Thursday before concluding the week with their annual Rollin Dyer Invitational.
The Trojans host 16 other teams on Saturday. AHSTW, Alta-Aurelia, Abraham Lincoln, Audubon, Blair, Bondurant-Farrar, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Greene County, Humboldt, Interstate 35, New Hampton, Red Oak, Riverside, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Underwood come to town.
"It's going to be an outstanding field," Duff said. "We've continued to grow that tournament."
The Trojans figure to be among the contenders for the team title, along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Underwood.
"We want to compete," Duff said. "Hopefully, we are aggressive. We know it will be a great field, and there's good talent coming. It's a good test for us."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will be in Atlantic on Saturday. The finals of the Rollin Dyer Invitational can be heard on KMA 960 or watched at kmaland.com and the KMA Sports YouTube Channel.
