(Atlantic) -- Eight Atlantic-CAM wrestlers will look to punch their ticket to state on Saturday when they compete at the Class 2A District Wrestling Tournament in Creston.
Clevi Johnson (106), Ethan Follman (120), Joe Weaver (126), Brian South (145), Tanner O'Brien (152), Kadin Stutzman (170), Payton Fewson (182) and Tristan Dorscher (285) moved one step closer to state at least week's Class 2A Sectional Tournament in Winterset.
"It's an exciting time," Coach Tim Duff said. "In the sport of wrestling, this is what you work for. You want to be wrestling your best come sectionals and districts. Ultimately, that's how you're judged in the sport. For us, our focus is always on the end of the season and being prepared to wrestle our best.
It's been an interesting year for the Trojans, who have battled adversity and have been plagued by injuries.
"There's been a lot of moving parts this season," Coach Duff said. "It seemed we got a little snakebit in the second half with injuries and illnesses."
While their circumstances were less than ideal for the bulk of the season, Coach Duff isn't one to make excuses.
"All we can control is our work ethic and we do in our practice room," he said.
Weaver is the only district qualifier for the Trojans with state tournament experience. The two-time qualifier is eyeing an elusive medal.
The senior is on a tear, having tallied titles at John J. Harris, Hawkeye Ten and Sectionals.
"He's motivated to get back and see how high he can get on the podium at the Wells Fargo Arena," Duff said. "He's been battle-tested and has seen some really good kids. Hopefully that has prepared him to be mentally tough and scrap with anybody in the state of Iowa. We think Joe is in a good sport mentally. Ultimately, that's what wrestling is about."
As Coach Duff's team gets ready for districts, they know it won't be easy with the likes of Creston/O-M, Clarinda, Glenwood and Winterset also competing in the Trojans' district.
"We know it's going to be an outstanding field," he said. "Two state dual teams (Winterset and Creston/O-M) tells you it's a really tough district. I think it's a really underrated district. Class 2A wrestling in southwest Iowa is really on an uptick."
The message from Duff to his team? Same as always.
"Control what we can control," he said. "We have to come in and work harder if we want to keep up with those teams. It's exciting to see the bar raised. For us, it is if we can answer the bell."
Duff made his comments on Friday's Upon Further Review. The complete interview can be heard below.