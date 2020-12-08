(Atlantic) -- A salty Hawkeye Ten Conference dual will commence Tuesday night in Atlantic when the Trojans host Red Oak and Creston-OM on KMA-FM 99.1.
For Coach Tim Duff and his Atlantic Trojans' squad, they are eager, yet thankful for the opportunity.
"We know some area schools and many around the state aren't so lucky," Duff said. "We are thankful and excited. For us, we are just approaching each day with the mindset of working hard and getting better because you don't what lays ahead. You just have to approach the day with an open mind."
The Trojans opened the year with a nice 39-34 dual victory over Underwood last Tuesday. They followed that strong performance up by winning a hotly-contested team championship at Humboldt's Joe Fitch Invitational, edging South O'Brien by two points.
Atlantic graduated a pair of state qualifiers from last year's squad -- Aybren Moore and Cale Roller. While filling those voids might not be easy, they do have four seniors in their varsity lineup that are leading the way, starting with senior Joe Weaver at 126 pounds.
Weaver, a two-time state qualifier, claimed an individual title at Humboldt Friday night.
"He's probably our most decorated wrestler in the room," Duff said. "We are looking for big things from Joe."
Classmates Jaxson Bell (138), Payton Fewson (182) and Devin McKay (220) will also be leaned on heavily this season.
"For us to have a successful season, we need those guys to have big stories and really wrestle their best as upperclassmen."
They also have some youth in their lineup with Clevi Johnson (106), Cruz Weaver (113), Ethan Follman (120), Easton O'Brien (132), Brian South (145), Tanner O'Brien (152), Jarrett Armstrong (160), Kadin Stutzman (170), Brenden Casey (195) and Tristan Dorscher.
Historically under Coach Duff, the Trojans have been a squad that makes massive strides through the season. Which could in part be because of their approach.
"We define success real simple," Duff said. "We want to come in and give it everything we have. If you are giving it your best effort, all the other things are a by-product of that. If we can put 14 guys on the mat that will fight, scrap and compete, then we will have a chance to win some duals."
Their next chance to win some duals comes Tuesday night when they host Creston/O-M and Red Oak. Tuesday's dual could go a long way in projecting the Hawkeye Ten Conference, which feels wide open with the likes of Atlantic-CAM, Creston/O-M, Lewis Central, Harlan and Glenwood figuring to be among the contenders.
"Creston has a real solid nucleus coming back," Duff said. "It's always a dogfight in the Hawkeye Ten. We know both those squads are going to be tough, well-coached and well-prepared."
Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the call of Tuesday's dual action on KMA-FM 99.1. beginning at 5:30. The complete interview with Coach Duff can be heard below.