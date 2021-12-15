(Atlantic) -- Atlantic-CAM 170-pounder Kadin Stutzman is oozing with confidence. And nobody can blame him after an impressive individual title at the Council Bluffs Classic.
"It's only the beginning," Stutzman said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I'm going to carry the same attitude I had on Saturday into the rest of the year."
Stutzman claimed Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors after going 7-0 at the talent-laden Council Bluffs Classic. He recorded six pins and a tech fall, ending his tournament with a pin of Millard North's Brian Petry in the finals.
"It proves to me that my high goals are not dreams. They are a reality," Stutzman said. "My short offense and front head, nobody could stop it. I pinned just about every one of my opponents out of the front head. I use it in just about all my matches. Sometimes it works well, and last weekend, it was really firing off."
The talented grappler is now 16-0 on the year and is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A by IAWrestle. Stutzman was a state qualifier last year. He won his first match in Des Moines but suffered two consecutive losses and fell one win shy of the medal stand. The shortcomings fueled Stutzman heading into this season.
"I went into the state tournament with high goals and did not reach them," he said. "So I put in a ton of work in the offseason. I basically had another season to prepare myself for state this year."
He drilled with Powerhouse Wrestling Club during the offseason and placed fifth at the Freestyle State Tournament.
Stutzman says he used this time to hone in on his craft, particularly with the intent to improve his hand fighting in tie-up situations.
"My coaches hammered down on me about it," he said. "If you're going to beat the best, you have to hand fight to move them out of position."
Stutzman isn't shy about his goals this season. He wants to become Atlantic-CAM's sixth state champion and first since John McConkey in 2018.
"It's going to take dedication," he said. "I have to be dedicated and can't slack. I have to get good grades, eat good to feel good, and I have to bring confidence with me and carry myself high."
Check out the full interview with Stutzman below.