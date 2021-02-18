(Atlantic) -- Atlantic-CAM junior Kadin Stutzman is one of 81 KMAland wrestlers competing at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament this week.
The physical grappler qualified for the Class 2A Tournament at 170 pounds.
"It means a lot," Stutzman said. "I have been wrestling my whole life for this tournament."
Stutzman is 31-2 on the season and ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.
"I'd say I've done good enough for myself," he said. "I worked real hard this offseason, so I expected a lot from myself. I know my coaches expected a lot from me. I just go out there and control the match. I know I have the moves. I just have to go out there and wrestle."
Stutzman relies on two things -- confidence and physicality.
"You got to be confident," he said. "You can't take the back door. You have to push the pace the whole six minutes."
The junior has made massive strides this season, particularly when it comes to wrestling on his feet.
"If you aren't winning on your feet, you don't have very much opportunity to score points," he said. "You have to win on your feet to win the match."
Stutzman has a deep offensive arsenal and a knack for accruing near-fall points.
"They are unanswered points," Stutzman said about near-falls. "A good move I use is a Dresser Dump. It's a five-point move. It can really get you ahead immediately. If you are really on their head hard, they don't see you coming, you scoop their leg and get them in a cradle. That's five points."
This year's state tournament marks the first time the entire tournament field is seeded, which opened the door for the possibility of some district tournament rematches. Stutzman has one of those, facing Winterset's Brady Barringer in the first round.
Stutzman beat Barringer 10-3 at districts and is 2-0 against him this season.
"He can't score on me on our feet," Stutzman said. "I have to control ties and use my go-to stuff."
Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament begins at 6 p.m. Trevor Maeder will have updates throughout the day. Stutzman made his comments on Thursday's Upon Further Review. That interview can be heard below.