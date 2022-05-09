(Creston) -- As golfers turned in their cards at the Hawkeye Ten Conference girls championship meet Monday, drama ensued in the clubhouse at Crestmoor Golf Club in Creston.
After all the scores were officially tallied, Atlantic and Creston were dead even atop the team leaderboard, tied at 429.
At a typical tournament, only the top four of each team’s six scores are counted, but tiebreaker protocol requires the fifth score to be taken if necessary. Atlantic’s fifth score, a 120 shot by Abby Muller, was the deciding factor that crowned the Trojans as 2022 Hawkeye Ten champions.
“It’s a joy,” Atlantic co-head coach Kathy Hobson said. “It’s a happy experience for these kids. We really felt like we’ve lacked the consistency to get us to this point all year. I think maybe playing in the wind has helped us throughout the season and it helped us again today with several areas of our game. I’m just really happy for the girls that they were able to pull this one off."
The conditions were far from ideal, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and steamy temperatures creeping over 90 degrees.
Atlantic’s Belle Berg made the necessary adjustments to the elements, pacing her team with a 98 and finishing fourth on the individual leaderboard.
“I think I handled [the wind] really well,” Berg said. “Wind is obviously a big factor on this course because there’s a pond and the wind comes off of it, but I played the ball low and tried to be a conservative golfer today. I didn’t want to take any huge risks.”
Abby Smith (106), Lexi Noelck (112) and Reagan Leonard (113) rounded out the championship effort for the Trojans.
With Crestmoor Golf Club being a nine-hole course, the golfers played the same track two times over. All but one of Atlantic’s golfers improved their scores the second time around.
“I think they were more comfortable coming around on the second nine,” Hobson said. “They were able to adjust for some of the errant shots that they had on the front nine.”
Creston, which had won the previous three Hawkeye Ten team titles, still produced the individual champion. Maria Groumoutis fired a 92 to earn her first conference title.
“I just tried working with [the wind] the best I could,” Groumoutis said. “Whether it was in my face or behind me I just tried reading it the best I could.”
Groumoutis joins a long list of individual champions from Creston, including her good friend Rylie Driskell, who was a standout in her career with the Panthers.
“It feels so amazing,” Groumoutis said. “I know my friend Rylie would be so proud of me right now, so it’s awesome.”
Red Oak’s Adelia Lydon claimed runner-up honors with a 95, Creston’s Mikaela Downing finished third by shooting a 97 and Berg was fourth with a 98. Glenwood’s Faith Weber and Shenandoah’s Morgan McGargill both carded 99s, placing fifth and sixth respectively.
Rounding out the medalists were Lily Krohn of St. Albert (104), Tatum Watkins of Clarinda (105), Abby Smith of Atlantic (106), Brynn Knaus of Red Oak (107), Lainey Sheffield of St. Albert (109) and Elizabeth Ayala of Denison (109).
St. Albert took third place as a team with a 441, while Shenandoah (446) and Denison-Schleswig (459) completed the top five. The rest of the scoring featured Red Oak (460), Clarinda (463), Harlan (464), Glenwood (486) and Lewis Central (571).
View complete results here and video interviews with Hobson, Groumoutis, Lydon and Berg below.