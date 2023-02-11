(Glenwood) – Atlantic scored 198 points to claim a team title, while Glenwood paced the field with eight state qualifiers at a Class 2A District Wrestling Meet Saturday in Glenwood.
The Trojans just edged out the host Rams 198-196 for the team title, thanks in part to a full lineup with every wrestler contributing at least one point to the team standings. Atlantic will send seven wrestlers to next week’s state tournament, led by champions Braxton Hass (106), Aiden Smith (113), Easton O’Brien (138), Jarrett Armstrong (170) and Evan Sorensen (285). Brenden Casey (182) and Miles Mundorf (220) both advanced as runners-up.
Glenwood led the field with eight total qualifiers, including champions Vinny Mayberry (120), Matt Beem (132), Reese Fauble (145), CJ Carter (195) and Mason Koehler (220). Fauble scored a reversal in overtime to lead 4-2 heading into the final tiebreak period over Shenandoah’s Jacob McGargill. The two wrestled the final period to completion, but after an administrative error, they had to wrestle the final 30 seconds over. Fauble held on to win 4-2.
"I was just really tired going into that last period," said Fauble. "I was just thinking to myself 'one not two.' I couldn't let him get two points or I'd have to go again. I was just riding him as hard as I could at the end."
Koehler impressed as a freshman wrestling 220 for the Rams, gutting out a 3-0 win over Atlantic’s Miles Mundorf in the final.
"I was just thinking my way through the match," said Koehler. "I was trying to find openings wherever I could. He just had a plan for me, and I was struggling with that. At the end, I just tried to execute as well as I could."
Glenwood’s Briten Maxwell (126), Kellan Scott (160) and Trent Patton (285) also advanced with second place finishes.
Shenandoah finished third in the team standing with 99 points and qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament – the school’s first qualifiers since 2018. Owen Laughlin led the way with a championship at 152, earning a 3-1 decision over Red Oak’s Adam Baier.
"It feels great," said Laughlin. "I worked a lot to get here and had to battle through a rough week. A lot of people helped me get here."
At 145, Jacob McGargill responded from a loss in the finals to win a wrestleback over Southwest Iowa’s Flynt Bell with a fall in 1:22.
"It feels pretty good," said McGargill. "Our program is kind of getting back on its feet and we are starting to have more and more success as we go along. That's something that we haven't had in a little bit."
Jayden Dickerson also punched his ticket to state for the Mustangs at 170 pounds with a second-place finish.
"I'm really proud of everyone that's wrestled today," said Dickerson. "I'm excited for the ones that are going."
Harlan finished fourth in the team standings and is sending four wrestlers to the State Tournament, all with runner-up finishes: Jesse Jens (106), Spencer Fink (113), Brody McKinley (138) and Zane Bendorf (195).
Clarinda came in fifth in the team race, despite only qualifying one wrestler for state. Karson Downey (182) punched his ticket with a 10-1 major decision over Atlantic’s Brenden Casey.
"Coming into the day I was a little cautious because I've wrestled that kid three times so far, and they've all been pretty close matches," said Downey. "I just had to keep a strong mindset, but I thought I did really good today.
Red Oak tallied 70.5 points and will send three wrestlers to Des Moines. Kyler Sandholm (126) and Dawson Bond (160) both won titles. Sandholm’s final was his only match of the day, and he won 12-5 over Glenwood’s Briten Maxwell.
"I'm very thankful for coaches and teammates Adam Baier and Dawson Bond and everyone else in that room for helping me get here," said Sandholm. "I had quite a bit of nerves going into it. It felt like I was waiting for three hours before that match."
Adam Baier (152) finished second to round out the qualifiers for the Tigers.
Southwest Iowa claimed two second-place finishes with Seth Ettleman (120) and Gabe Johnson (132) for their qualifiers.
After the meet, KMA Sports talked with Fauble, Koehler, Laughlin, McGargill, Dickerson, Downey and Sandholm in videos you can view below.
FINAL TEAM STANDINGS
- Atlantic 198
- Glenwood 196
- Shenandoah 99
- Harlan 88
- Clarinda 83
- Red Oak 70.5
- Southwest Iowa 62
- Audubon 24
CLASS 2A STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1. Braxton Hass, Atlantic 2. Jesse Jens, Harlan
113: 1. Aiden Smith, Atlantic 2. Spencer Fink, Harlan
120: 1. Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood 2. Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa
126: 1. Kyler Sandholm, Red Oak 2. Briten Maxwell, Glenwood
132: 1. Matt Beem, Glenwood 2. Gabe Johnson, Southwest Iowa
138: 1. Easton O’Brien, Atlantic 2. Brody McKinley, Harlan
145: 1. Reese Fauble, Glenwood 2. Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah
152: 1. Owen Laughlin, Shenandoah 2. Adam Baier, Red Oak
160: 1. Dawson Bond, Red Oak 2. Kellan Scott, Glenwood
170: 1. Jarrett Armstrong, Atlantic 2. Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah
182: 1. Karson Downey, Clarinda 2. Brenden Casey, Atlantic
195: 1. CJ Carter, Glenwood 2. Zane Bendorf, Harlan
220: 1. Mason Koehler, Glenwood 2. Miles Mundorf, Atlantic
285: 1. Evan Sorensen, Atlantic 2. Trent Patton, Glenwood