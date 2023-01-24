(Shenandoah) -- The Atlantic girls turned a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit into the program's fourth consecutive win on Tuesday.
The 3A No. 14 Trojans (13-4) ended the defensive-minded contest on a 21-2 run to escape with a 44-32 win over Shenandoah (9-9) in a non-conference battle between Hawkeye Ten foes.
"It was guts tonight," Atlantic head coach Dan Vargason said. "They did a good job defending us. Rock fight is the right term, but our girls found the guts to win."
The Trojans prompted 31 Shenandoah turnovers in the win.
"We played a disciplined 1-2-2," Vargason said. "It's our bread and butter. Our girls played well, and they made mistakes. That's what got us the win."
"I think we played excellent defense," sophomore Paytn Harter said. "We rotated fast, came out on shots and got them to turn it over."
The defense carried the Trojans while the offense worked through some early woes. The game was tied at 11 headed to the second quarter, and neither team converted a second-quarter field goal until the final minute when Atlantic got a bucket to take a 16-13 lead into the break.
Atlantic raced to a 23-15 lead early in the second half, but Shenandoah then pieced together a 15-0 run to take a 30-23 lead in the fourth quarter.
Then the Trojans' offense woke up. Atlantic scored nine of the next 11 to tie the contest at 32 and then closed the game on a 12-0 run to stave off Shenandoah's upset attempt.
"We took the right shots," Vargason said. "We teach the kids to shoot through slumps. I kept confident they would go out, perform and make big plays. We made the right decision."
Jada Jensen led Atlantic's offense with 13 points.
"We didn't do anything different besides mix up plays," Jensen said. "We just had to focus on driving and playing good defense. I looked for my post players down low so they could score. Otherwise, driving to the rim was a big thing since threes weren't falling."
Guyer tacked on 11 points, and Harter finished the contest with 10, eight of which came in the second half. Harter took advantage of foul trouble from Shenandoah's dominant post Lynnae Green.
"I talked to Paytn at halftime and told her she had to take over in the paint," Vargason said. "We couldn't afford to not have a paint presence because Green was there. She kept playing her game."
Green led Shenandoah with 15 points and 19 rebounds, while Chloe Denton posted 12 points for the Fillies. Coach Jon Weinrich's team hopes to snap their two-game skid Friday when they face Denison.
Atlantic's victory is their fourth consecutive.
"I think we're playing good basketball," Varagson said. "Defensively, we're playing our best. And mentally, we are playing our best basketball."
The Trojans face 1A No. 7 St. Albert on Friday in a rematch of last week's meeting, which Atlantic won 49-44.
Click below to hear the full interviews with Harter, Jensen and Coach Vargason.