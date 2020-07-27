(KMAland) -- Three Atlantic Trojans, two from Creston and one each from Harlan, Lewis Central, Shenandoah and Red Oak earned first team unanimous All-Hawkeye Ten Conference with the release of the league’s softball awards on Monday night.
Olivia Engler, Madison Botos and Alyssa Derby of Atlantic were all unanimous picks while Creston’s Sara Keeler and Gracie Hagle, Harlan’s Emily Brouse, Haley Bach of Lewis Central, Shenandoah’s Nichole Gilbert and Red Oak’s Chloe Johnson were also unanimous.
Harlan’s Madison Schumacher and Julia Schechinger, Glenwood’s Kelly Embray and Braden Liddick, Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon, Kennedy Marten of Denison-Schleswig and Hallee Fine from Clarinda were also on the first team.
Check out the second team and honorable mention honors below.
SECOND TEAM
Allana Arkfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig
Taryn Bertini, SR, Glenwood
Bella Dingus, SR, St. Albert
Morgan Driskell, SO, Creston
Taylor Elam, JR, Lewis Central
Kennedy Goergen, JR, Atlantic
Shelby Hatcher, SR, St. Albert
Kate Heithoff, SO, Harlan
Tianna Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan
Kyndal Kells, SR, Red Oak
Coryl Matheny, SO, Glenwood
Reagan Pellett, SR, Atlantic
Peyton Rice, JR, Creston
Hannah Slater, SO, Denison-Schleswig
Delanie Voshell, JR, Shenandoah
McKenzie Waters, SR, Atlantic
HONORABLE MENTION
Macke Blank, JR, Shenandoah
Halle Evans, SO, Creston
Megan Gittins, SO, Lewis Central
Courtnee Griffin, Jr, Shenandoah
Jordan Heese, SO, Harlan
Kyndal Hilgenberg, JR, Kuemper Catholic
Maddie Howard, JR, Lewis Central
Lexi Johnson, SO, Red Oak
Kira Langenfeld, SO, Denison-Schleswig
Alexa McCunn, JR, Red Oak
Alexia Narmi, 8th, St. Albert
Hailey Ostrander, SO, Kuemper Catholic
Caroline Pellett, JR, Atlantic
Nevaeh Randall, FR, Creston
Hayllee Sell, SR, Glenwood
Lainey Sheffield, SO, St. Albert
Bradlie Wilmes, SR, Clarinda