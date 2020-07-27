H-10 logo 2018.jpg
Hawkeye Ten Conference

(KMAland) -- Three Atlantic Trojans, two from Creston and one each from Harlan, Lewis Central, Shenandoah and Red Oak earned first team unanimous All-Hawkeye Ten Conference with the release of the league’s softball awards on Monday night.

Olivia Engler, Madison Botos and Alyssa Derby of Atlantic were all unanimous picks while Creston’s Sara Keeler and Gracie Hagle, Harlan’s Emily Brouse, Haley Bach of Lewis Central, Shenandoah’s Nichole Gilbert and Red Oak’s Chloe Johnson were also unanimous.

Harlan’s Madison Schumacher and Julia Schechinger, Glenwood’s Kelly Embray and Braden Liddick, Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon, Kennedy Marten of Denison-Schleswig and Hallee Fine from Clarinda were also on the first team.

Check out the second team and honorable mention honors below.

SECOND TEAM 

Allana Arkfeld, SR, Denison-Schleswig

Taryn Bertini, SR, Glenwood

Bella Dingus, SR, St. Albert

Morgan Driskell, SO, Creston

Taylor Elam, JR, Lewis Central 

Kennedy Goergen, JR, Atlantic

Shelby Hatcher, SR, St. Albert

Kate Heithoff, SO, Harlan

Tianna Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan

Kyndal Kells, SR, Red Oak

Coryl Matheny, SO, Glenwood

Reagan Pellett, SR, Atlantic

Peyton Rice, JR, Creston

Hannah Slater, SO, Denison-Schleswig 

Delanie Voshell, JR, Shenandoah 

McKenzie Waters, SR, Atlantic 

HONORABLE MENTION 

Macke Blank, JR, Shenandoah 

Halle Evans, SO, Creston 

Megan Gittins, SO, Lewis Central 

Courtnee Griffin, Jr, Shenandoah

Jordan Heese, SO, Harlan 

Kyndal Hilgenberg, JR, Kuemper Catholic

Maddie Howard, JR, Lewis Central 

Lexi Johnson, SO, Red Oak

Kira Langenfeld, SO, Denison-Schleswig

Alexa McCunn, JR, Red Oak

Alexia Narmi, 8th, St. Albert

Hailey Ostrander, SO, Kuemper Catholic

Caroline Pellett, JR, Atlantic 

Nevaeh Randall, FR, Creston

Hayllee Sell, SR, Glenwood

Lainey Sheffield, SO, St. Albert

Bradlie Wilmes, SR, Clarinda