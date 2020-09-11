(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic cross country team has been busy, and successful, in the early stage of the season, which has satisfied Coach Dan Vargason.
"I think our kids are running very well," Coach Vargason said.
On the boys' side, the Trojans are currently listed as a "Team to Watch" by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. The Trojans' early-season successes have come in spite of being forced to replace two of their top runners from last season's state-qualifying team.
"We needed some guys to step up and they did this summer," Vargason said.
Some of those guys include Zane Berg, Ethan Williams, Tyrell Williams, Drew Engler, Bennett Whetstone and Lee Houser have filled in nicely for the Trojans, which was evident in their recent team championship at the Clarinda Invitational.
Leading the boys' squad is senior Craig Alan Becker. Becker is off to a fantastic start on the season, recently capturing the individual crown in Clarinda. Becker's dominance has earned him a No. 9 ranking in the IATC's individual rankings. Vargason credit's Becker's success to his willingness to commit himself.
"What Craig does well is every little thing," he said. "Craig just goes out and works hard. He doesn't cut corners. He stretches properly, works out and eats. He just gets after it, has a great attitude and is a great team leader. That's why he is the way he is."
Becker's early-season successes have come in only his second season of running cross country.
"The biggest thing for his success is learning how to run a 5K," Vargason said. "Last year was his first year running cross country. There were a lot of mistakes made and he learned from it. He adjusted to a lot of it and runs smarter. I just think him learning how to run a 5K and continuing to train hard has paid off for him."
The girls' team -- which is also listed as a team to watch by the IATC -- dealt with some early adversity due to four of their top five runners being forced to quarantine because of COVID-19.
"Anytime you don't get two weeks of training, that's a big difference," Vargason said. "But I feel like the girls did a good job of handling that."
Senior Taylor McCreedy and sophomore Ava Rush have paced Atlantic so far this season.
McCreedy was a state medalist as a sophomore and both runners had the opportunity to run at last year's state meet. McCreedy has battled through some injuriesbut appears to be at full strength. Rush is making the transformation over from the softball season.
"It's really nice to have two girls we knew coming into the season would be great for us," Vargason said.
Freshmen Claire Pellett has joined McCreedy and Rush at the top of Atlantic's lineup. McCreedy, Rush and Pellett finished first, third and fourth for the Trojans in Clarinda, which propelled them to the team title.
Addie DeArment, Maddie Botos, Faith Altman and Gwen Irlmeier have also been members of Atlantic's lineup this season.
Given their early-season successes, it's clear Coach Varagason's teams have their sights set on a successful season.
"Our goals are pretty simple," Vargason said. "We've got to the point as a program, where in the back of our mind is always Fort Dodge. But we know we've got to take baby steps. Right now, just improve, beat teams that were beating us and let everything else take care of itself."
The Trojans will next be in action Monday at Ballard. The complete interview with Coach Vargason can be heard below.