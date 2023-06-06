(Harlan) -- Atlantic softball kept its momentum rolling Tuesday with a 12-0 win over Harlan (1-11, 0-2) in three innings.
The Trojans (7-4, 4-1) scored all 12 of their runs in the top of the third en route to their fourth consecutive victory.
“We were being a little bit more patient [at the plate],” “I thought we did a nice job of being more disciplined with our approaches. Riley [Wood] in the circle did another fantastic job… and I think we played pretty flawless on the defensive side.
Atlantic’s Lila Wiederstien went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored a pair of runs coupled with a pair of RBI in Tuesday’s dominant victory.
“It was a great game,” Wiederstien said. “My goal was just to get the bat on the ball and keep the game moving.”
The first two innings featured scoreless frames between both squads, as Atlatnic’s Riley Wood and Harlan’s Jenna Gessert dealt from the circle.
Wood’s evening continued that way, but Gessert’s did not, as Atlantic got the bats rolling, and then some, in the third inning.
“I think they were just a little too excited at the plate that first time through the order,” Hinzman said. “We were getting out front and popping the ball up or looking at a couple of strikes and stuff. We met at the end of that inning and decided we gotta go back to what we can control, and what we can control is looking for the right pitches.”
After allowing five runs, Gessert was relieved by Camryn Goshorn, who allowed seven more.
Every player in Atlantic’s lineup got on base and all but two scored a run.
“Once one of us starts hitting, the rest just go from there,” Wiederstien said. “We all had great hits. The energy was just great, it was a nice night, beautiful weather. I think all of that helped us a lot.”
The comfortable victory over Harlan for the Trojans comes on the heels of a doubleheader sweep over Class 4A No. 12 Creston Monday.
“I think now we’re kind of solidified with where girls are gonna be,” Hinzman said. “There’s a little bit more familiarity and comfort with knowing where you’re gonna play night in and night out. That wasn’t the case in the first four or five games that we played. We’ve just got some consistency from the pitchers, we’ve got girls now where they need to be and of course a batting order that we can deal with.”
With so much momentum in its favor, Atlantic looks to continue its winning ways as the season progresses.
“I think it’s everybody’s goal to get as deep and as far as you can in the regional and eventually the state tournament,” Hinzman said. “I know it’s really, really early, but I think we’ve put ourselves in position now where we can consider maybe making a run at the Hawkeye Ten [championship]. But, there’s a lot of softball left to play and we’re gonna have to play it all very well.”
Both teams will be back in action Wednesday, as Atlantic hosts Kuemper Catholic at 5:30, while Harlan travels to Underwood for a 7 P.M. start time.
View full video interviews with Wiederstien and Hinzman below.