(Atlantic) -- Complete scoreless game defensively and strong plate appearances propel Atlantic over Clarinda 11-0.
After giving up a leadoff single Atlantic pitcher Olivia Engler was locked in when she stepped into the pitcher's circle. Engler pitched a complete scoreless game with seven strikeouts and only allowing three hits.
“After last year I know not to take anything for granted and I just need to make sure that I’m doing my best every game and that everyone else is doing their best every game. I’m just really ready to build off of what we did last year,” Engler said.
The Atlantic offense was also red hot in the contest. The first inning the Trojans were able to go through the entire order while scoring four early runs. The gas pedal was never released as Atlantic was able to add seven more runs in the third and fourth innings.
“I was pleased with a lot of things tonight but I’ll start with hitting. I thought our hitters were very disciplined especially in that first inning. They allowed Aziah (Smalley) to get ahead of herself a little bit and took advantage of the walks that we had with really good base running behind that. So offensively I was pleased with the patience that our hitters showed,” Atlantic head coach Terry Hinzmann said.
Offensively for Atlantic the Trojans had 5 batters have two hits as well as walking four times throughout the ballgame.
As long as we play our game and don’t try to do too many things, or someone else's job. I thought the girls did a fine job of that and playing how we’ve been playing all year long,” Hinzmann said.
Clarinda’s season comes to an end with a 4-11 record. Atlantic moves on to a 16-1 record and will continue to play in the postseason as they await the winner of Red Oak and Shenandoah to play on Friday night in Atlantic at 7:00 P.M. Full interview with Engler and Hinzmann can be viewed below.