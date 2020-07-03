(Atlantic) -- Atlantic completed their rigorous week with their fifth win in as many days.
The Trojans' latest triumph came in a 2-1 victory over Underwood Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"Sometimes I think these games do more for us," Coach Terry Hinzmann said of the tight victory. "We knew Underwood was going to be a quality team coming in. There's a lot of good softball here in Southwest Iowa."
While both teams pose potent offenses, it was the pitching that shined Friday night. Atlantic's Olivia Engler and Underwood's Sierra Fox went toe-to-toe for most the game with each pitcher holding the other team's offense at bay.
The game was scoreless in the fifth inning when Underwood loaded the bases with one out and an opportunity to take the lead. Engler managed to work out of the jam and Underwood left the frame empty-handed.
"I just knew I had to take a lot of deep breaths, throw strikes and focus on hitting my pitches the best I could," Engler said.
"That was awesome," Hinzmann said. "Those are the types of pressure situations, that you have to fight your way through."
Underwood forced two quick outs on Atlantic's offense and appeared primed to send the game into the sixth inning scoreless.
However, the Trojans had other plans. Madison Botos reached on a walk, Engler singled and Lauren Nicholas kept the line moving with a walk. Kennedy Georgen then drew a walk to plate Botos and give Atlantic a 1-0 lead. They added another run a plate appearance later when Maleana Woodward reached on a walk to make it 2-0 Atlantic.
Underwood rallied in the seventh, loaded the bases and scored on a bases-loaded walk, but could not complete the comeback, handing Atlantic the 2-1 victory.
Engler allowed six hits and one earned while striking out three. Fox countered with a six-hit, two earned run performance with two strikeouts.
Atlantic was paced offensively by a two-hit night from Kennedy Goergen.
"She just went with the pitch," Hinzmann said. "She's been working a lot on that and it worked out well for her. She's been doing a great job at the plate."
Botos, Engler, Alyssa Derby and Abby Smith also recorded hits for Atlantic.
Allie Robertson led Underwood with three hits while Taylor Nelson had two. The Eagles fall to 9-3 on the season and will next be in action Tuesday against Missouri Valley.
The win pushes the 3A No. 11 Trojans to 13-1 on the season. They complete the week with victories over Harlan, Red Oak, Creston (twice) and Underwood. They return to action Tuesday night against Shenandoah.
"We've got two big games coming up, a little bit of rest time and then we start for real," Hinzmann said. "Get a little bit of recharge and come back next week to ready to finish out the season strong."
The complete interviews with Engler and Hinzmann can be viewed below.