(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic football team put their finest performance on the field Friday evening on their way to a 42-6 victory over Knoxville.
“The kids came out ready to go,” Coach Joe Brummer said. “First play from scrimmage we had a big run from Dante Hedrington. Dante pretty much went untouched into the end zone, and it really started Homecoming off well. It was good to see the kids come locked in and ready to go.”
Hedrington ran effectively throughout the evening, finishing with 142 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. As a whole, the Trojans offense averaged 8.9 yards per carry and were strong through the air with junior Caden Andersen throwing for 105 yards on 8-of-10 efficiency, including a pair of touchdowns to senior Dayton Templeton.
The performance was a contrast from much of the year when an inexperienced Atlantic team ran up against one of the toughest schedules in Class 3A.
“It was iron sharpening iron,” Brummer said. “We had to figure out really fast our identity of what we’re going to be. We had a bunch of really good teams to start the schedule, and we were brand new after graduating 18 or 19 starters the year before. We were able to get a lot of new starters experience and keep building upon that.”
The Trojans (2-5 overall, 3A District 6) should have a solid chance to finish out the regular season on a solid note with two potentially winnable matches ahead of them. Saydel (0-7, 0-3) is up next before a tough matchup with a strong Creston team that is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in district play.
“Everybody wants to finish on a positive note,” Brummer said. “Saydel plays well at home and do a good job of spreading the ball out. Their quarterback is an extreme athlete that if you don’t do your job he’s going to make you pay for it.”
The Eagles have seen their struggles throughout the season, but they do bring a solid passing game to the field. Senior quarterback Judd Roberts has 946 yards and six touchdowns with Trevor Lause, Austin Maeder and Austin Chally all posting at least 11 catches for at least 171 yards.
“It’s going to be a bit of an adjustment for us defensively,” Brummer said. “Knoxville running their triple option style of offense where we’re focused on filling your gaps and the running game. Saydel is going to spread it out a little bit more.”
Brummer says Atlantic spent most of last week preparing for a physical battle while working extensively on run fits. This week will be much different.
“They are going to spread some guys out and try to put their athletes in space,” he said. “It’s going to be more working on our 7-on-7, working our spread and the zone and man schemes. It’s going to be a focus on working our defensive schemes to match up on what they do on offense.”
