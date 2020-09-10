(Atlantic) -- Atlantic enters their Class 2A District 9 opener with Greene County at 1-1 on the season, which gives the Trojans another opportunity to make a massive leap.
"Our eyes are set on Weeks 7 and 8," Coach Mike McDermott said. "Our goal is to get better every week."
The Trojans met their goal last week, bouncing back from a 39-0 season-opening loss to Underwood with a 21-10 victory over Kuemper Catholic.
"After our first game against a tough Underwood team, we needed to make some big leaps. That's what we did the other night against Kuemper. We focus on just improving each week and playing our best football."
McDermott attributes his team's struggles against Underwood as a key to their victory in Week 2.
"We just needed to be a little crisper offensively," he said. "We got a slow start in fall camp and we just weren't real crisp. That was a huge key. It was a well-played game in all three phases."
Corey Parrott and Bodie Johnson carried the workload for the Trojans Friday evening. Parrott rushed for 76 yards and a score on 16 carries. Johnson added 73 yards and a score on 12 totes. The combo of Parrott and Johnson provide a thunder and lightning combo for the Trojan's offense.
"Corey's kind of a slasher," McDermott said. "He's not going to necessarily outrun anybody, but he's deceptive and has good vision. Bodie just seems to get those tough yards. The fullback position has kinda been lost over the past few years. Bodie is the guy that brings that position back to life for us."
The Trojans have relied on two quarterbacks early in the season with junior Garrett McLaren and sophomore Caden Anderson splitting the reps.
Colin Mullenix, Grant Sturm, Joe Weaver, Garrett Reynolds and Ayden Brown have also been pivotal playmakers for the Trojans in some capacity.
"We're trying to be balanced," McDermott said. "And what we mean by that is share the football. That's what makes us effective."
The Trojans are blessed with 20 seniors this season, something McDermott feels is a big plus for his team.
"Those guys have got us organized and done a great job of leading," he said. "We're a lot like everyone else, we just want to play football, so those 20 have done a great job of leading us."
The Trojans reside in Class 2A District 9 along with Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Des Moines and Greene County. The latter is their opponent this Friday. The Rams are 1-1 on the season and coming off a 34-7 loss to South Central Calhoun. They've posted 540 total yards of offense in two games, paced by 357 yards passing.
"It's a big challenge for our defense," McDermott said. "We return nine of 11 guys from last year. We are hanging our hat on them. That's going to be a real nice matchup. They like throwing the ball vertically. I think that's what it's going to come down to Friday night."
As far as offensive keys, McDermott feels his team needs to use the clock as their friend.
"Move the chains," he said. "If we need to punt, we can flip field position. We had a couple of nice, long drives last week. That's what it's going to take for us to control that clock."
Atlantic/Greene County is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff. KMA Sports' Week 3 coverage begins Friday evening at 6:20 and runs until midnight. The complete interview with Coach McDermott can be heard below.