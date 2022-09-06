(Clarinda) -- A hot, windy day played host to the Clarinda cross country meet Tuesday.
The girls race was hotly contested between Atlantic and Clarinda, with the Trojans narrowly edging out the Cardinals by just 10 points, 34-44.
“[To win] was our goal today,” Atlantic head coach Dan Vargason said. “We were pretty familiar with Clarinda and some of the other teams that were here. We just wanted to keep building off the meets we’ve had.”
Ava Rush led the way for Atlantic, winning the entire race with a time of 20:03.
“[Rush] ran another smart race,” Vargason said. “Instead of shooting out of the barrel right away, she was smart, she stayed back and she knew she could reel those two in from Clarinda.”
Those two were Mayson Hartley (20:31) and Raenna Henke (21:19), who finished second and third.
“I really have been struggling with things the last couple of races, so I’m really glad I could come out and prove myself today,” Hartley said. “Running with [Henke] everyday is good. We’re always pretty tight. And I’ve raced against [Rush] a lot in the past six years so racing against her today was fun.”
While Clarinda took second and third, Atlantic answered right back. Claire Pellett (22:05) and Belle Berg (22:51) placed fourth and fifth for the Trojans, ultimately deciding the team race. Katrina Willaims (10th, 24:19) and Mariah Huffman (14th, 25:04) rounded out the scoring for Atlantic.
“[Pellett and Berg] have done a fantastic job,” Vargason said. “I was really impressed with our fifth, sixth and seventh runners today.”
In the boys race, Nebraska City’s Mason Houghton took home gold with a time of 16:56. Houghton passed Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay (17:08) in the final mile to win the race.
“The game plan today was to really go out and feel out everyone,” Houghton said. “I wanted to conserve mile one and just see how it went from there. I caught [Blay] going up a hill… I stayed with him for mile two and the game plan was to really turn it on in mile three.”
Houghton’s victory didn’t come easily, but the course played to his strengths.
“It was just survive,” Houghton said. “I’m good going up hills… I know that [Blay] is a fast kid and he’s got a good kick, so I knew that if I was going to win, I really had to give it my all. I was just going as hard as I could and I knew that if I just kept pushing a little further I could get him.”
The boys team results were a sweat, as Clarinda came out just one point ahead of Riverside to take the team title.
“Every single person on the squad knew how close it was going to be and they never let up for one second,” Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said. “Right out of the gate, all the way through the race, pushing forward and fighting for every single point.”
Treyton Schaapherder (17:39) paced the Cardinals and took third overall, while Kyle Wagoner (17:55) followed closely behind in fourth. Alex Lihs (19:58) placed 14th, Grant Barr (21:09) came in 23rd and Alec Wyman (21:14) finished 26th to complete Clarinda’s winning effort.
“Treyton, Kyle and Alex really stepped up today,” Mayer said. “But it was top to bottom. Every single one of them helped with that victory.”
While Tuesday was senior night for Clarinda, the Cardinals know the season is just getting started.
“I think [our runners] are finally getting the idea that every place does matter,” Mayer said. “Sometimes I think they think, ‘oh, it’s just another runner.’ It’s not. A lot of our meets this year, we’ve either won or lost a place, or a medal or a trophy by one point, so it’s a pretty big deal.”
View full interviews with Hartley, Vargason, Houghton and Mayer below.