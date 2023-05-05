(Atlantic) -- As the postseason approaches, Atlantic girls golf is preparing for an exciting stretch of tournaments on the road to the state meet.
The Trojans realized a lot of success in the regular season, going undefeated in duals and nabbing two tournament victories.
“It’s been a pretty good season for us,” Atlantic girls golf head coach Kathy Hobson said. “Our goal at the beginning of the year was just to go out and every night we had a meet, to try and play the best that we could. As golf goes, sometimes there’s some ups and sometimes there’s some downs. It seemed like if somebody was down then there were other people to push back up a little bit. We’ve been very pleased with how our season has progressed so far and hopefully we’re to the point now where we’re playing some of our better golf.”
Atlantic boasts a balanced lineup of players. Belle Berg holds the No. 1 position, while Abby Smith, Lexi Noelck, Abby Muller and Makenna Schroeder round out a roster where just five strokes separate all of their average scores.
“[A balanced lineup] has definitely been a key for us and it’s something that we shoot for,” Hobson said. “There’s always been somebody who pulls up a little bit more, but if we can keep everyone consistent, we think we’ll be okay.”
Even with so much help from the girls behind her in the lineup, Berg has excelled in her junior campaign, averaging a 44.80 in 9-hole meets and earning medalist honors at several events this season.
“[Berg] is playing really well right now,” Hobson said. “Belle is her own worst enemy. She’s really hard on herself, but she’s doing a better job of taking the lump as they come and then forgetting about them and moving on. We rely on Belle to be our leader and so far she’s done a fantastic job.”
For the most part, schools in the area largely play schedules littered with 9-hole meets, with a few 18-hole tournaments sprinkled about.
That’s not the case with Atlantic, as the Trojans have played in five 18-hole tournaments and five 9-hole duals in an effort to gain as much 18-hole experience as possible before the postseason arrives.
“We like these tournaments,” Hobson said. “We’ve purposely gotten into these tournaments in different places so we’re seeing different competition and really we’re seeing different types of courses. We’ve definitely had different looks and they’ve been hard courses in places where we’ve had to make sure that we know the importance of staying out of trouble. In the long run, we hope that all those 18-hole tournaments increase our stamina and give us a good chance down the road here with a couple more opportunities to be successful in 18-hole tournaments.”
The next tournament on the docket for Atlatnic is the Hawkeye Ten championship in Denison Monday, where the Trojans look to take a conservative approach as the favorites to take home the trophy.
“Our message to the kids is that we’ve gotta keep ourselves out of trouble,” Hobson said. “We’re better off taking a little off the ball and keeping it in play rather than trying to be the big gunner out there and seeing if we can skip one out there the farthest.”
Regional action will commence next week as well. Along with Atlantic in Region 3 is Iowa girls golf juggernaut Gilbert, who figures to be the top team in the region.
Still, that doesn’t make it impossible for the Trojans to make a run in the postseason.
“I think we’re most likely going to go up there trying to become the second-place team in that regional,” Hobson said. “We’re gonna just kind of rely on the same message we’re gonna give them at conference on Monday: we’ve gotta stay out of trouble, be on our game and if we get off, we’ve gotta realize the importance of getting back on track.”
Atlantic is back in action for the Hawkeye Ten championship tournament at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison Monday.
Click below to hear the full interview with Hobson from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.