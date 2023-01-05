(KMAland) -- Atlantic is new to the latest girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Trojans come in at No. 15 in Class 3A.
Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Woodbine (same)
7. St. Albert (same)
14. Stanton (same)
15. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
CLASS 2A
4. Treynor (same)
9. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
15. Atlantic (NR)
CLASS 4A
4. Bishop Heelan (same)
13. Glenwood (up 1)
CLASS 5A
14. Sioux City East (same)