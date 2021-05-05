(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic girls track team has relied on a talented senior class this track season. Now they hope to put the pieces in place for a strong showing as they head into what Coach Matt Mullenix calls "the championship part" of the season.
"We got a late start," Mullenix said. "But here we are 10 weeks later and excited to see what lays ahead of us."
The cancellation of last year's season brought uncertainty to Coach Mullenix's squad at the start of the season, but he says they've answered the bell.
"I like how we've responded from not having a season last year," he said. "Our seniors this year have come out of the gate and led the way for us and done a good job of continuing the success we established a couple of years ago."
Seniors Taylor McCreedy, Caroline Pellett andHaley Rasmussen bring tons of experience to the track for the Trojans.
Rasmussen and Derby have posted strong showings in the sprints while Pellett has found success in the mid-distance and relay events. McCreedy -- an Iowa Central commit -- has been a swiss-army knife for the Trojans in the 1500, 3000 and distance medley.
"The senior group has been a talented group," Mullenix said. "Unfortunately, missing out on last year meant they missed out on an opportunity to catapult themselves into the spotlight because they had so much success as sophomores. Last year would have been a huge development year for them.
The Trojans have some stellar underclassmen, too, with Ava Rush, Chloe Mullenix and Madison Huddleson.
"We kinda had two freshmen classes," Mullenix said. "We knew that we had a fairly talented sophomore group. They have really started to come along. A couple of them have been developing."
Atlantic hopes to be a contender in Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet at Carroll Athletic Stadium. Coach Mullenix isn't afraid to admit his desire for his team to put their best foot forward when conference supremacy is at stake.
"We love conference," he said. "We will do anything for the conference. It will come down to putting points on the board and competing. We always emphasize being competitive. We try to foster that into our environment, and that's what we have this week. We are going to move people around to maximize points."
Glenwood enters as the favorite, but Atlantic, Harlan and Lewis Central should also be players for the team title.
"It will come down to how we can take points away from the other teams and doing whatever it takes to get points on the board," Mullenix said.
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will be in Carroll on Thursday for the Hawkeye Ten Meet. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mullenix.