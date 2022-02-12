(Atlantic) -- Usual contributors in Jada Jensen and Paytn Harter led the Atlantic girls basketball team on a third-quarter surge that allowed them to pull away and secure a Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal win over Shenandoah on KMA 960 Saturday night.
The Atlantic Trojans (9-13) advance to the Class 3A Region 7 Semifinals after securing a 41-33 win over the Shenandoah Fillies (10-12) in a scrappy, physical, and low-scoring affair, including a 6-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
"Shenandoah's a quality basketball team, and we've had three dog fights with them, and Jon Weinrich's a great coach, so we knew that we had a dog fight," Atlantic Head Coach Daniel Vargason said. "I thought our girls made some big plays at key times, defensively we did a good job with our traps, and offensively moved the ball really well in that second half to beat that zone a little bit better."
After the low-scoring first quarter, Shenandoah would bring Atlantic's lead to as close as two. However, junior guard Jada Jensen would come alive in the second and lead the Trojans on a 6-2 run to close out the half heading into the locker rooms.
"She came out first game back and she did a tremendous job," Vargason said. "She got 14 points for us, defensively she was getting her hands up, getting deflections, and getting some steals, and had some absolutely fantastic performances."
Part of that run included fast break points off of turnovers forced by a tight full-court defense throughout the first half for the Trojans, holding the Fillies to just 10 first-half points, giving them a 19-10 lead.
"We also switched up to our 1-3-1, and we got a couple good looks off of that," Jensen said. "We were just missing a couple of easy steals that we could of got tonight, but over all I thought we had really good intensity and came out strong."
Ultimately, the Trojans would force 10 turnovers in the first half and raise that number to 19 by the end of the night.
However, Shenandoah would come out hot to start the second half going on a 9-4 spurt as senior guard Reese Spiegel nailed a three for the first points of the half, cutting the Trojans' lead down to just 21-17. However, the Fillies' hopes would quickly be dashed as the Trojans responded with their own big 10-2 run surging to a 33-21 lead at the end of the third period.
"Runs are really big for us, and we love to go on them especially against teams like Shenandoah," Jensen said. "We like to get runs and get defensive stops."
Jensen would continue to dish the ball out to her teammates, totaling four assists on the night, including a pair to freshman forward Paytn Harter, who came alive in the second half sneaking into double-digits point-wise.
"I was moving a lot more the second half," Harter said. "The first half, I was just kind of standing around and waiting for them move, so I started moving them around and I got open."
"We started to cut a little bit better, move the ball," Vargason said. "We ran the same offense, we just put a little more movement and our girls found the gaps in the zone and once they got a little more comfortable we started to move the ball and get the easy buckets we were looking for."
Atlantic would continue to lay it on to start the final quarter with another 6-2 spurt to pull out to a 14-point, 37-23 lead. Shenandoah would try to make things interesting in the last four minutes as freshman guard Chloe Denton and sophomore Caroline Rogers drilled a three-pointer each to tighten the gap, however even despite scoring the final six points the game, it was too little too late for the Fillies, and Atlantic held on for the 41-33 win.
Jensen would finish the night leading the Trojans in scoring with 14 points and a pair of rebounds, while Harter would finish with 12 points and eight rebounds. Other contributors included juniors Madison Huddleson and Aubrey Guyer, who finished with five and four points. Shenandoah was paced by senior Ava Wolf with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Rogers finished with 5 points, and freshman Lynnea Green chipped in four and snagged five rebounds.
On Wednesday, the Trojans will take on Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18-4), who is coming off a 63-13 quarterfinal win over Greene County, in the Region 7 Class 3A Semifinals. Meanwhile, for Shenandoah, their season ends at 10-12.
You can catch the full video interviews with Paytn Harter, Jada Jensen, and Head Coach Daniel Vargason below.