(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic girls soccer team sits at 2-2 through their first four games. More important than their record, though, is what they've learned about their team.
The Trojans have wins over Perry and Missouri Valley, while their two losses are at the hands of Glenwood and Tri-Center.
"It's always fun when you get to play good competition," Coach Dan Vargason said. "It shows you early on what you need to work on. When you have talent, you sometimes just need to be reminded what to work on. We've seen some things. Against Perry and Glenwood, we played not quite to where we wanted to."
Vargason cites their one-point loss to Tri-Center last Thursday as their best performance this season.
"We can compete with talented teams," he said. "In the past, Tri-Center has taken it to us. We saw we could score on a quality team. We didn't know if we could test them, but we controlled the majority of the possession and had good opportunities. It showed us we can possess with the best, but needed to get the ball off our feet when it's time to get shots off."
Senior Jada Jensen leads the Trojans with six goals and one assist.
"She's a talented athlete," Vargason said. "She has a strong leg and good ball skills. Those things are very helpful. She's getting quite a bit of attention, and she can score in a variety of ways."
Dayna Dreager and Aubrey Guyer have also scored goals this season. Faith Altman, Aydrie Coffman, Quin Grubbs, Irelyn Gundy, Lindley Eblen and Maddie Richter have also helped the offense with one assist each.
"The possessions have been a nice surprise," Vargason said. "But I thought we would be scoring more goals. Getting settled in has taken a little longer than I thought, but things are looking better."
Defensively, the Trojans have an experienced goalie in three-year starter Edria Brummer. Brummer has managed 34 saves and allowed 12 goals in 320 minutes of action.
"We refer to her as a safety blanket," Vargason said. "If there's a mistake, she's going to clean it up. She gets good reads on the ball and makes good decisions. She's had a couple mistakes that weren't characteristic, but she's learned from those. We're going to be better for that down the road."
The Trojans have a busy stretch coming up. They face Creston on Friday before squaring off with Nevada and South Sioux City on Saturday. Next week's slate features clashes with Lewis Central (Monday), Des Moines North (Tuesday) and Logan-Magnolia (Friday).
"With Creston, we want to get the ball off our foot and take shots," Vargason said. "We want to get some shots off. We feel we have a talent advantage. We know they're going to compete, but we have to control the game. We have a lot of games in a short period, so our conditioning will be exposed. We're also going to see how we're going to battle some of these city teams that play more soccer than we do."
Click below to hear the full interview with Vargason.