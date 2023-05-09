(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic girls track & field team is coming into Thursday's state qualifier pleased with their season-long progress.
The Trojans nearly dethroned Glenwood at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet, but fell six points shy.
"We've had an outstanding season so far," Atlantic head coach Matt Mullenix said. "Things are starting to come together. That was evident at the Hawkeye Ten Meet. We had a lot of outstanding performances from top to bottom. There were a lot of personal bests. Things are trending in the right direction. There was a lot of positive energy coming out of that meet."
The Trojans won four events at Hawkeye Ten. Ava Rush played a role in three of those as she won the 400, 800 and anchored the winning sprint medley. Morgan Botos was the 400 hurdles champion and contributed to the victorious sprint medley.
"We thought at the beginning of the year this would be a solid team," Mullenix said. "The mental approach has been solid, and we've got more consistency out of our field events."
Mullenix points to Ava Rush and Chloe Mullenix as leaders on this young team. Those two lead an Atlantic lineup with plenty of sprinters and mid-distance runners, such as Jayci Reed, Nicole Middents, Hailey Huffman and Claire Pellett.
"Our sprint crew is an area we've tried to focus on," he said. "We build our programs around our quarter milers and go from there. We've been impressed with our sprint crew. We have a 4x1 that finished second at conference and also qualified for the Drake Relays. We're excited about that crew."
The Trojans now prepare for Thursday's Class 3A State Qualifying Meet. They're familiar with the other teams in attendance: Ballard, Carroll, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central and Storm Lake.
"None of the teams surprise us," Mullenix said. "The stronger your field is, the more opportunities there are to get through. Our approach is a little different. We feel we have a team that can score some points at state. We'll put together a lineup that can score some big points for us. We've got a group with big opportunities when we get to Des Moines. The girls are confident about their approach. I think we're ready for Thursday."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Mullenix.