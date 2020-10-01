(Atlantic) -- Throughout this current four game winning streak for the Atlantic Trojans they are still looking to get better every week.
After starting on the road against one of the better teams in the state at Underwood a lot of teams may have gotten down on themselves after losing 39-0 but Atlantic has been one of the hottest teams across KMAland.
“We are happy with where we are at but we have a lot of work to get done and a lot of little things to focus on in all three phases of the game,” head coach Mike McDermott said. “When the state came out and said that everyone would make the playoffs our goal was to just get better each game and play our best football come week seven.”
In what has been an odd 2020 season coach McDermott has relied on his 19 seniors for leadership. This season a standout for the Trojans has been Colin Mullenex who on the offensive end has 19 receptions for 378 yards and three touchdowns and on the defensive side of the ball has 26.5 tackles as well as a fumble recovery and interception. McDermott also spoke on a player he has been happy with.
“It’s probably been Grant Sturm. We knew he was going to be pretty decent for us as a senior defensive back but he has six interceptions and yet teams continue to try and pick on him because of his height but he keeps producing for us,” McDermott said.
Sturm along with his six interceptions has 19.5 tackles. Another challenge for this Atlantic team is the fact that along with a global pandemic to battle with the Trojans have yet to have a home game which McDermott says is starting to affect his team.
“We’ve got a lot of nicks and bruises and I attribute that sometimes to being on the road, the weary traveler so to speak,” McDermott said.
This game will be no different for the Trojans on the road once again facing a 3-2 Shenandoah team who will be celebrating their homecoming. Austin McNorton and Tom Moore will have the call on the KMAX-Stream 2 live on kmaland.com at around 6:40.
“This is going to be a tight matchup we feel because of the fact that we’ve been on the road the whole time and we are going to Shenandoah who has a homecoming game and they will give us their best effort because they have been improving each week as well,” McDermott said.
To hear the full interview with Mike McDermott click below.