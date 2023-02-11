(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball made sure an upset was never in question Saturday night.
The 3A No. 14 Trojans (18-4) saved their third game against Clarinda for the most dominant, stifling the Cardinals (8-14) in a 54-24 rout in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal.
"We made sure we didn't overlook them," Atlantic head coach Dan Vargason said. "They play hard. We've preached 1-0. Our girls bought in and knew we had to take care of business."
Atlantic blew the game open with a 21-0 run to turn a 7-3 advantage into 28-3 in the first and quarter. The Trojans took a 32-4 lead into the halftime break and initiated running clock early in the third quarter en route to the dominant win.
Atlantic's headache-inducing defense stymied Clarinda during the 21-0 run.
"We were active defensively," Vargason said. "We've run the same thing all year, but we make adjustments for every team. A lot of people think 1-2-2s are just 1-2-2s, but we ran about two or three different ways. We ran a straight 1-2-2 to take away the middle level. They didn't know how to handle that. They kept driving into pressure. We were getting steals and running the floor."
Atlantic used its height advantage in their favor on Saturday night behind 13 points and 10 rebounds from Paytn Harter.
"We've been practicing moving the ball faster and in and out," Harter said.
"She played great," Vargason said. "There's games where she looks timid. Tonight she wasn't. She took advantage of what they gave her and played smart."
Madison Huddleson added 11 for the Trojans, and Jada Jense recorded eight. Sage Howard led Clarinda with seven, while Taylor Cole posted six in her final game as a Cardinal. Cole and Amelia Hesse are Clarinda's only two seniors.
Saturday's dominant performance was Atlantic's ninth consecutive win.
"We're playing good basketball," Vargason said. "Our defense is turning into offense, and we're playing team ball. We're balanced. We have length, and we have athleticism. They've started to believe we're pretty dang good. You're seeing the results of that."
The Trojans now shift their attention to Wednesday's regional semifinal against Harlan. Harlan won the first meeting of the season, but Atlantic countered with a 53-51 win on Tuesday to clinch a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference title. The winner of the rubber match will be one win away from the state tournament.
"We can't get a lead and feel comfortable," Vargason said. "Our girls aren't happy sharing a Hawkeye Ten championship and then going home. They want to come out and battle."
Click below to view full interviews with Harter and Coach Vargason.