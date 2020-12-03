(Atlantic) -- One of the key reasons for Atlantic’s stifling defense will play college football at Northwestern.
Linebacker Bodie Johnson announced his commitment to the Orange City school earlier this week.
“They have a good education program,” Johnson said. “They have a really good Christian following, and I really look forward to that. The player and coaches are amazing. When I visited on game day, I think almost every player came up and talked to me. I felt like I was home.”
Johnson says Northwestern head coach Matt McCarty reached out to him early in the football season, and he made his first visit. When he made his second visit, it sealed the deal.
“I just felt like I was in Atlantic,” he said. “It had that small town kind of vibe, and I really enjoyed all the coaches. I just fell in love with it even more (on the second visit).”
Johnson had a big senior season for the Trojans, helping the defensive unit to five consecutive shutouts before a postseason win and the winningest season for the school since their 2002 state championship.
His 44.5 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions were key for one of them the best defenses in the area.
“It was a brotherhood,” Johnson said. “I think our whole defense hung out every single weekend, watching college football and NFL together. We all knew our assignments and everybody would have our backs.”
Johnson says he’s likely to continue playing linebacker in college. However, he will make a move to the outside.
“I’m not going to be inside as much,” he said. “I can really use my eyes. I think that’s one of the things I’m really good at. I’m going to be free pretty much. I’m just supposed to hit people.”
Listen to much more with Johnson in the interview below.