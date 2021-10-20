(Atlantic) – The Atlantic football team is riding high after back-to-back wins and looking to close the season on a high note.
The Trojans have put up 40+ points in each of the last two weeks, beating Knoxville (42-6) and Saydel (40-12).
Atlantic has featured a fairly balanced attack this season on offense, getting 878 yards passing from quarterback Caden Andersen and 766 yards rushing as a team, led by 400 yards and four touchdowns from Dante Hedrington.
"We're starting to get comfortable," said Brummer. "We started a lot of new kids up front, and we had to replace four starters from last year on the offensive line. We also have a new quarterback, all new wide receivers and new running backs. There was an adjusting process there getting all these new young kids in after a great senior class went through. I think they're finally starting to understand the offense a little bit better and doing a much better job of being in the right place."
In the recent winning streak, it’s been the defense leading the way, giving up just 18 total points and 362 total yards.
"We're doing a lot better job of tackling," said Head Coach Joe Brummer. "Our kids are keeping everybody in front of us. We struggled with that against Harlan and ADM. We're doing a lot better job of tackling on the outside and our defense is playing really well."
The Trojans will close out the season with a home matchup against 5-3 Creston.
"They're big, and big might be an understatement -- they're huge," said Brummer. "They've got some big guys that can move at all spots: tight end, quarterback, running back and wide receiver. They are a normal Creston team that's very large, very fast and very physical."
The Panthers rely heavily on their ground game with Briley Hayes (700 yards, 12 TDs) and Brennan Hayes (604 yards, 3 TDs).
"They do a really good job of getting where they need to go quickly," said Brummer. "You can watch the Harlan game and their first drive was a 13 or 14-play drive where they just marched it down the field. They're really big and physical and they are going to pose a big problem."
Matt Darrah will be in Atlantic Friday providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. You can hear the full interview with Brummer below.