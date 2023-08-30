(Atlantic) -- Atlantic opened up their 2023 football season this past Friday evening with an explosive 47-33 win over Clarke.
The Trojans averaged 10 yards per carry on the ground, finishing with 291 yards, and found the big play through the air in throwing for 192 yards and five touchdowns on just seven completions.
“The offense looked pretty good,” Coach Joe Brummer admitted. “It was a gritty team win, so it was a good opening day for a lot of young guys in new spots.”
Sophomore quarterback Zayden Parker impressed in his first career start, throwing three touchdowns to senior Colton Rasmussen and one each to juniors Xavier Darrow and Kinnick Juhl. He averaged 27.4 yards per completion.
“He’s a leader for us,” Coach Brummer said. “At a young age, he does a great job of commanding the huddle and knowing the offense. He did a lot of stuff in the summer, spent a lot of time asking questions, going to weights and 7-on-7 events. He learned a lot this summer that showed really well, and he did a good job of hitting his wide receivers in space.”
Parker also had the benefit of a threatening run game that had two 100-yard rushers — senior Dante Hedrington (12 carries, 102 yards, 2 TD) and sophomore Gavin McLaren (7 carries, 135 yards).
“We had a very good scrimmage with Carroll the week before, and they took it to us up front,” Brummer said. “They were more physical at the point of attack on the offensive and defensive lines, so the guys took the challenge this week after reviewing the film. We had a good week of practice, and we were more physical, more downhill and weren’t waiting for blocks to form. We were being physical, and with our district, that’s something we have to do each week. That was a reassuring and positive thing to see.”
The Trojans welcome in Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Glenwood (1-0) for their home opener on Friday evening. The Rams passed a major test on their way to a 28-24 win over Sioux City East in Week 1.
“We’re pretty familiar with Glenwood,” Brummer said. “Coach (Cory) Faust has done a phenomenal job of reloading down there, and they’ve got Kayden Anderson back at quarterback. They’re moving Trent Patton around in different spots, and he’s a force to be reckoned with no matter where you put him. (Payton Longmeyer) is a phenomenal outside receiver. They’re big, they’re physical and they’re fast.”
The Rams showed plenty on offense in their season-opening win, getting 219 yards and a touchdown through the air from Anderson — their senior quarterback. Patton had 56 yards rushing, 64 yards receiving and three total touchdowns, and Longmeyer added 65 yards receiving and had a 12-yard rushing score.
The Atlantic defense will certainly have plenty to think about this week after giving up 33 points to Clarke on a hot and muggy night. They did post 5.5 tackles for loss, including 2.0 by junior Reid Woodward and 1.5 (plus a sack) from McLaren. In addition, Juhl and senior Nolan Waters had one interception each.
“We have three goals each week,” Coach Brummer said. “We’ve got to limit the turnovers, limit the penalties and focus on rushing yards. The other team can’t score if they don’t have the ball, so we want to ground and pound it, control the line of scrimmage and control the clock. If we win those three things, it always gives us a chance. It puts us in a right spot. If good things happen on that end, in general, things go our way.”
Todd Jacobson will be in Atlantic on Friday evening, providing reports from Glenwood/Atlantic on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 2 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.