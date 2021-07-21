(Fort Dodge) -- Atlantic ran into one of the state’s perennial powers on Wednesday in a Class 3A state semifinal, and it was nine two-out runs that hurt the most in 12-0 defeat to Davenport Assumption.
The Trojans (34-6), coming off a wild 11-inning win on Monday, struggled to find a third out against a powerful Knights team determined to make up for last year’s semifinal exit.
“You can’t come to the state tournament and make mistakes,” Atlantic coach Terry Hinzmann said. “Every team you play, especially when you get this deep in the tournament, is going to make you pay in those situations. I thought early on we made some mental mistakes and some physical mistakes, some errors, and they put runs across the plate.”
Offensively, Atlantic put one runner on in three of the four innings played, but they couldn’t advance past first base against Assumption star pitcher Bella Nigey, who struck out eight. Meanwhile, the Knights offense scored once in the first, six times in the second, three more in the third and then walked off with two in the fourth.
“(Assumption) is as good as advertised,” Hinzmann added. “We knew that coming in. They got solid hitting, they got solid pitching, they play good defense, they’re obviously well-coached. That turns out to be a pretty good situation for them.”
Olivia Engler and Ava Rush both had hits and Alyssa Derby worked a walk to represent the only baserunners of the afternoon for Atlantic, which falls into Friday’s third-place game against Williamsburg at 1:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
“It’s kind of a disappointing loss, and I don’t now if it was better to lose 12-0 or 1-0,” Hinzmann said. “We’ll find that out, I guess. The team that can put the loss behind them and move on to the third place game is the team that will come out with the victory. With the senior leadership we’ve had, we were down three runs late in the game against Anamosa, and they battled their way back. My guess is they will respond favorably moving into the next game.”
Check out the complete video interview with Coach Hinzmann linked below.