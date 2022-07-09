(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic softball team started fast and received contributions from their entire lineup to return to a regional final on Saturday.
The Trojans (23-14) didn't waste much time, jumping to an early lead en route to an 11-2 win over Clarinda in a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal.
"We came in with a good mindset," said junior Ava Rush. "We knew what we had to do to get the job done. We couldn't play to the other team's levels. We had to come in, do our thing and get the job done."
Rush led Atlantic's offensive efforts by scoring three times after wearing a pair of pitches and recording one hit.
Every Atlantic batter safely reached base once during the win.
"We were patient enough at the plate," Coach Terry Hinzmann said. "We looked for early fastballs, and I thought we jumped on that when it was appropriate.
Sophomore pitcher Riley Wood took the win in the circle after stymying Clarinda's offense to just one earned run. Wood worked around six hits to strike out four and walk only one.
"She stayed within herself," Hinzmann said about Wood. "She moved her fastball in and out, and her fastball kept Clarinda off stride. She did a great job."
Atlantic registered four runs in the first to race to an early lead and sprinkled two more in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Wood complemented her pitching performance with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Jada Jensen doubled and drove in a run, Malena Woodward had two hits, a double and three RBI, and Ava Bruckner bopped two hits and had two RBI. Zoey Kirchhoff added two hits and two RBI, and Lila Wiederstein contributed a hit and an RBI.
Jordyn McQueen had two hits for Clarinda while Presley Jobe connected on a pair of hits and drove in a run, and Ryplee Sunderman sent one in a sacrifice fly. Kaylah Degase and Jerzee Knight had one hit apiece for the Cardinals.
Clarinda ends one of their most successful seasons in recent memory at 14-18. The Cardinals had four seniors: McQueen, Hailee Knight, Jillian Graham and Cheyenne Sunderman.
As for Atlantic, the Trojans now set their sights on Tuesday's Class 3A regional final against Williamsburg. The Class 3A No. 3 Raiders (31-10) beat Atlantic, 11-0, at the Fort Dodge Tournament on June 17th. They were also a 3-0 winner in last year's consolation game at the state tournament.
"We have to play perfectly," Hinzmann said. "They're ranked number three for a reason. We know they have good pitching and excellent hitting. We have to try to play our game and play the best we can."
Check out full interviews with Wood, Rush and Coach Hinzmann below.