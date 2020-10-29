(Atlantic) -- Atlantic enters their Class 2A postseason tilt with West Marshall with a lot of emotions and perhaps a little extra motivation following a tough week.
Last weekend, senior defensive lineman Steele McLaren was critically injured in a hunting accident.
As of Thursday, McLaren is currently in a medically induced coma while the motto "Strong as Steele" has rung across Southwest Iowa, particularly in the Atlantic community.
"The community support has been outstanding," Coach Mike McDermott said. "Not only from Atlantic but from across the state. It's been really fantastic to see that support."
The events of the past week for the Trojans have not been easy and there is no textbook on how to handle such a serious situation for players or coaches.
"I've tried to talk to some other coaches who have been through some things," McDermott said. "We've met as a team and talked about a few things. Things have been going OK. We are trying to get better each day just like Steele is."
While the Trojans keep their teammate in their thoughts, they are preparing for a 2A Round of 16 battle with West Marshall State Center in a battle of Trojans.
West Marshall enters the battle at 7-1, led by a rushing attack that has churned for 2,647 yards and 34 scores.
"They are just huge," McDermott said. "We are going to have to get some three-and-outs from our defense."
The defense has been stellar for Atlantic this season, pitching five consecutive shutouts. However, McDermott knows they will have their hands full against West Marshall.
"It's going to be a tough road to climb for our defense because we are outsized," he said. "We've got to provide some different looks on defense, otherwise they are going to figure it out and run where we are not."
Offensively, Atlantic is led by Steele's younger brother Garrett, who has thrown for 593 yards and nine scores this season. Garrett has announced his intentions to wear Steele's No. 32 this week and will likely enter the game with a whirlwind of emotions. However, McDermott feels he will be ready to perform Friday night.
"It's going to be business as usual," McDermott said. "He doesn't have to do anything spectacular, just keep the chains moving."
Atlantic is hopeful the duo of Corey Parrott and Bodie Johnson can once again efficiently tote the rock like they have all season.
"The big thing for us is going to be field position," McDermott said. "We need to be able to move the sticks, give our special teams a chance to flip the field and then trust our defense."
McDermott is well aware his team will likely feel all sorts of emotions Friday night, and he's OK with that.
"We are going to have to ride a wave of emotions," he said. "It just has to be controlled. We are trying to do that and use that to our advantage."
Todd Jacobson will be in State Center Friday night providing updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
The complete interview with Coach McDermott can be heard below.