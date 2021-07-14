(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic baseball team opens the postseason on Friday when they face Winterset in the first round of Class 3A substate action.
The season leading up to the playoffs has been full of ups and downs for the Trojans (12-14).
"We are preparing and getting ready for the playoff run," Coach Joe Brummer said.
The Trojans have won five of their last eight, which comes after seven consecutive losses to St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig (twice), Glenwood (twice), Kuemper Catholic and Harlan.
"We had some injuries during that stretch," Brummer said. "But the kids did a good job of persevering. A lot of games were close, and that stretch was closer than it looked. We were putting the ball in play. We just hit it to people. It was a frustrating time, but the kids have regrouped and rallied."
The seven-game stretch forced Atlantic to find some consistency at the plate, which has led to their recent success.
"We were struggling to hit fastballs and seeing good pitches go by," Coach Brummer said. "The growth at the plate is where we have grown the most. Hopefully, we continue to grow as things go on."
The Trojans hit .278 as a team, have five starters hitting .300 or better and seven over .250. Senior Grant Sturm leads the way with a .350 average while Bodie Johnson, Garrett McLaren, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Gunner Kirchoff, Colin Mullenix, Garrett Reynolds, Ethan Sturm and Brendan Atkinson complete the well-rounded lineup for Coach Brummer's offense.
"It makes us dangerous," he said about their balances. "All those guys are capable of extra-base hits. Any given time, we can get the hit we need."
On the mound, the combo of Nelson and Redinbaugh pave the way. Nelson has a 2.40 ERA, 2-3 record and 25 strikeouts while Redinbaugh has fanned 31 batters, won five of his eight decisions and posted a 2.32 ERA.
"They throw strikes," Brummer said. "That's the biggest thing in high school baseball. If you get after kids in the strike zone, you dictate what you want to do. Lane and Wyatt do an excellent job with that."
Atlantic hopes for another stellar pitching performance on Friday when they open the postseason with Winterset. The Huskies (19-11) have a 2.79 ERA as a team and five primary pitchers with an ERA under 3.00, paced by the three-headed monster of Justin Hackett, Jake Porter and Will Heithoff, all of whom also have 55+ strikeouts this season.
"They have excellent pitching," Brummer said. "It's going to be tough. Their pitching staff is phenomenal. Hopefully, we can make them make some mistakes, capitalize on them, play good fundamental defense and small-ball baseball."
The full interview with Coach Brummer can be heard below.