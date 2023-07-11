(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic softball team is in a Class 3A regional final for the fourth consecutive year.
The Trojans (23-15) are one of the final teams left standing in Class 3A after ousting Hawkeye Ten Conference foes Red Oak and Shenandoah in the first two rounds by a combined 13-0.
"Early in the season, we were scattered," Atlantic head coach Terry Hinzmann told KMA Sports. "Since the mid part of the season, we've solidified our lineup. I think we're feeling pretty good going into Bloomfield to take on Davis County."
Atlantic didn't shy away from a tough schedule. The Hawkeye Ten was a gauntlet this season, and the Trojans beefed up their non-conference schedule with Missouri Valley, Ballard, Earlham and Ankeny.
"We looked for some steady competition at our weekend tournaments," Hinzmann said. "We experienced good pitching and made our defense perform against top hitters. That put some pressure on us. We've used that as a catalyst to propel us into playing better. We also got confidence. Since mid-season, we've been consistent. They're feeling more confident."
Offensively, the Trojans hit .325 as a team.
Claire Schroder leads the charge with a .404 average, while Claire Pellett, Zoey Kirchhoff, Lila Wiederstein, Ava Rush, Makenna Schroeder, Madison Huddleson and Riley Wood have been daily contributors.
"We're having some discipline at the plate," Hinzmann said. "We've lacked that at times. We've done a better job of being more patient and waiting for pitches we can drive. We've cut down on the strikeouts considerably."
The Trojans have split time between Kirchhoff and Wood in the circle. Wood has thrown 134 innings with a 1.83 ERA Mwhile Kirchhoff has tossed 69 1/3 innings with a 4.54 ERA and 34 strikeouts.
"Riley has done a good job working on her movement pitches," Hinzmann said. "Zoey's numbers aren't as good as they were last year, but she's every bit as effective."
The Trojans are a win away from a fourth trip to state in program history and second venture in the last three years. They must oust 3A No. 4 Davis County (23-4) Tuesday night to get there. The Mustangs have a stellar pitcher in senior Madeline Barker (161 2/3 IP, 1.26 ERA, 235 K).
"She's one of the top pitchers in the state," Hinzmann said. "She gets a strikeout about 35 percent of the time. She's a formidable pitcher."
Barker also leads the offense with a .335 average and 22 homers this season.
"We're pitch-to-contact pitchers," Hinzmann said. "The key for us is to keep them off the bases. We have to minimize big innings. It's going to be difficult for us if we don't play solid defense."
Hear the full interview with Coach Hinzmann below.