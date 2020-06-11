(Atlantic) -- Atlantic softball is hoping to use the current situation, and the disappointing end to last season, as motivation for a strong and successful season.
"It seems like a few short weeks ago, we were skeptical if we were going to go back on the field," Hinzman said. "I think it kind of drove home to the kids how important athletics are to them. Just happy to be back, on the field and able to compete. The first week of practices have been very fun."
The Trojans qualified for the state tournament in 2018 and entered 2019 having to replace many seniors. They hardly missed a beat, posting a 27-9 overall record and third-place finish in the Hawkeye Ten. However, their season ended with a one-run loss to Kuemper in postseason play. The Trojans had defeated Kuemper twice during the regular season, but lost the one that mattered most.
"They just came down and executed their game plan better than what we did," Hinzman said. "That was kind of a motivator to our girls. You gotta play to win every time you come out."
Despite the bitter ending, many people might have thought the Trojans exceeded expectations last season given what they had to replace. However, Coach Hinzman said last year's team had the same expectations as the ones before it.
"We've got to the point where we expect perfection as much as we possibly can," Hinzman said. "It's really helped us out. It was maybe a bit of a surprise, but I don't know that it was a shocking surprise that we had some good players step up."
The Trojans will look for many of those good players to step up again this year. Olivia Engler led the Atlantic bats last season with a .432 average and 32 RBIs. Madison Botos hit .412, drove in 24 runs and drew 18 walks. McKenzie Waters, Kennedy Goergen, Alyssa Derby, Reagan Pellett, Caroline Pellett, Lauren Nicholas and Malena Woodward also saw many quality at-bats last season.
Engler was the Trojans' go-to pitcher last year and will be the same this year. She posted a 21-6 record last season with a 2.48 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 175 innings of duty. She's been putting in the work and is ready for another big season.
"There's very few that have the work ethic she does," Hinzman said. "She played fall ball, so she pitched all fall, threw all winter and was working and throwing during the shutdown. She looks right now to be in midseason form. She's developed more spinning pitches. We're expecting big things out of her this season."
The Trojans figure to be one of the favorites in the wide-open Hawkeye Ten, but they know it won't be easy.
"I think everyone's gotten better," Hinzman said. "You better be ready to play. We play each other one time as a conference game. It's going to be tough."
As far as goals go, the Trojans are hopeful to finish their season back at Fort Dodge.
"I think you go into the season trying to win as many games as you can," Hinzman said. "And then go back to Fort Dodge. I think we've got a gritty group of girls. I think we have an opportunity to achieve some of those goals.
Atlantic opens the season Monday at Lewis Central. The complete interview with Coach Hinzman can be heard below.