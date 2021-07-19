(Atlantic) -- One year removed from a heartbreaking loss in the regional finals, Atlantic is back at the Class 3A State Softball Tournament for the third time in school history.
"Last year was quite a disappointment when we got beat by Creston," Coach Terry Hinzmann said. "They worked extremely hard going into the season to get themselves back into this position."
The Trojans (33-5) punched their third ticket to Fort Dodge in the last six years with a 5-0 win over MOC-Floyd Valley in a Class 3A Regional Final.
"The town of Atlantic is excited," Coach Hinzmann said. "I'm happy we get to make those great memories again. I'm pretty sure (last year) was a motivation for them. I thought we had a good opportunity to go to Fort Dodge, so it made them focus more on the offseason and during the season."
Pitcher Olivia Engler has been stellar for the Trojans in their 2021 campaign with a 22-5 record, 1.22 ERA and 255 strikeouts.
"She's getting paid back for a lot of the hard work that she's put in," Hinzmann said. "Her goal was to be precise on all of her pitches. She worked hard in the offseason, and that's been the difference."
Senior Kennedy Goergen has complemented Engler in the circle with an 11-0 record, 51 strikeouts and a 1.14 ERA in 13 starts.
Offensively, the Trojans hit .365 as a team. Alyssa Derby (.459), Madison Botos (.425), Jada Jensen (.408), Engler (.402), Goergen (.365), Malena Woodward (.339), Caroline Pellett (.337), Lauren Nicholas (.310), Ava Rush (.280), Madison Huddleston (.250) and Abby Smith (.250) have been key contributors this season.
"Last year, our hitting tailed off as we got into July," Hinzmann said. "This year, it (the hitting) has continued."
The Trojans hope their hitting continues on Monday night when they face Anamosa in a Class 3A State Quarterfinal. The Blue Raiders (32-9) appear to match up well with Atlantic on paper with a .327 batting average as a team and a stellar pitcher of their own -- sophomore Emily Watters -- who owns a 0.86 ERA and 331 strikeouts -- the third-most in the state.
The battle between Watters and Engler should be a doozy on Iowa Central Field.
"Once you get to Fort Dodge, there are no easy teams," Hinzmann said. "The two pitchers (Watters and Engler) are very similar. We know a little about her (Watters), but the key is minimizing strikeouts. I'm very confident that Olivia will keep us in that game as long as we don't let a lot of runners on base. I think it will be a small-ball game. Whichever team plays the best defense behind their pitcher has the best opportunity to win."
Derek Martin has the call of Atlantic/Anamosa on KMA-FM 99.1 Monday night. The complete interview with Coach Hinzmann can be heard below.