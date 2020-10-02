(Shenandoah) -- The Atlantic Trojans used another strong defensive effort to win their fifth straight game in a row with a win over Shenandoah 28-0.
The game started out slow for both teams with penalties and turnovers on each of the opening offensive drives. That didn’t stop Atlantic from capitalizing on a big 52 yard pass play from McLaren to Mullenix followed by a 30 yard touchdown pass from the Trojan pair with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“Our offense moved the ball at times in the first half we just shot ourselves in the foot, whether it was a penalty or turned the ball over,” head coach Mike McDermott said. “I think the difference was our defense has shown up each and every week and they did so tonight.”
After a second quarter with a lot of penalties and no points the score remained 7-0 at the half. To start out the third quarter Shenandoah was driving all the way to inside of the Trojan 25 and looking like they were set to tie the game at seven. That’s when Colten Tasto caught the Zwickel pitch intended for Cotten and returned it all the way down to the Shenandoah two yard line. Bodie Johnson was able to punch it in from there. Johnson spoke on his team's defensive effort.
“Our defense is one of the best in the state and we really hang our hat on that. It creates a lot because our offense knows that we are going to go out and get a stop everytime and put up a zero on the board like we did tonight,” Johnson said.
Johnson was able to lead his team with 132 of the 183 team rushing yards. He also led his team with three touchdown carries. Atlantic ran the ball to such a high degree of success that they didn’t pass the ball in the second half.
“We played pretty well and the offensive line blocked great. I was just able to use my speed and power to run through guys,” Johnson said.
Atlantic moves to 5-1 on the season and will now play their first and only home game of the regular season facing the winless Tigers of Red Oak. Shenandoah falls to 3-3 and will play host to Greene County. McDermott spoke on next week.
“We’re just excited to be headed home and actually play at home for once under our lights of our new stadium,” McDermott said.
To see the video interviews from tonight's game click below.