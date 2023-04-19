(Atlantic) -- Atlantic volleyball standout Lexi Noelck will continue her athletic career at the next level with Wartburg.
“I knew I always wanted to play,” Noelck told KMA Sports. “I started looking last year, and they said the biggest thing to do was to go to their camps. I ended up going to Wartburg’s camp, and I just fell in love with it.”
Noelck, who earned First Team All-Hawkeye Ten Conference this past season, had a bit of a connection already with the school.
“My dad ended up going there for a couple years to play basketball and football, so he thought I should go up there and try it out,” she said. “I’m glad I did.”
Noelck averaged 1.8 kills, 3.7 assists and 1.1 digs per set for the Trojans, working in Coach Michelle Blake’s 6-2 offense.
“I think I will be doing the same thing, hopefully,” Noelck said. “I know they want me to set and hit, and hopefully I get to keep doing that. I like being a part of everything. You’re always in the game, and you’re always a part of everything that’s going on. I really like being a part of it.”
Wartburg was 15-11 this past season and finished 7-1 in the American Rivers Conference but missed the NCAA Tournament — a rare occurrence for a program that has made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances.
“They did graduate a lot (recently), and they are a young team now,” Noelck said. “I know they are trying to rebuild, so I am glad I get to be a part of that rebuilding process. I really like the way the coaches do things, and I could tell the college really cares about their athletes. I knew it was the one.”
Listen to much more with Noelck on her college decision below.