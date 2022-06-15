(Atlantic) -- Atlantic wrestler Kadin Stutzman ended his high school career as a champion. He hopes to become one again when he takes his talents to Cumberland College.
"It feels awesome," Stutzman said about his commitment. "The next level is way different than high school."
Stutzman always aspired to wrestle in college.
"I knew I had to put everything into it if I was going to be successful," he said.
Stutzman considered attending many schools but ultimately chose the Lebanon, Tennessee school. His brother, Carter Cox, wrestled there and is a grad assistant at Cumberland, so Stutzman had familiarity with the program.
"I compared prices because college can be expensive," he said. "Cumberland is a super-cool area. Their coach is awesome, and I've wrestled with some of the wrestlers. I got a helluva deal with my scholarship."
His future workout partner recently won a national title, and the Phoenix aren't shy about scheduling tough. Those factors appealed to Stutzman.
"My brother has been talking up Coach (James) Hicks," Stutzman said. "He says Coach Hicks knows what I need to do to win a national title. He's not going to change my style, but he'll take my style and polish that to a college level."
Stutzman was a two-time state qualifier in Atlantic and capped his career with a 2A-170 championship this past winter. His gritty championship run proved he has what it takes to capture gold.
"It shows that hard work and dedication pay off," he said. "That's how you become the best. I've done it once before, and I'm going to do it again in college."
Check out the full interview with Stutzman below.