(Clarinda) -- On the coldest, wettest and windiest night of the cross country season, Atlantic’s Taylor McCreedy and Craig Alan Becker didn’t seem to be bothered by it.
McCreedy was one of three Atlantic runners in the top four and one of four in the top nine to lead the Trojans to a dominant win in the girls team race.
“I just came here and wanted to go out and have fun,” McCreedy said. “This season has been great so far. It’s the first time since my sophomore year I’ve been able to run pain free.”
McCreedy, who ran a winning time of 21:03.93, went through a harrowing last year trying to fight off stress reactions and other injuries that affected most of her junior year.
“At this race last year was the last race I ran before I went into a boot,” she said. “Coming back here and being able to run feels good.”
McCreedy was followed by Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley, but her teammates Ava Rush and Claire Pellett were next in third and fourth, respectively.
“It was actually fun,” Rush said of running in the cold and wet weather. “We all like running in this type of weather. It’s just kind of fun and really different from the hot meets. It’s a nice change.”
“I felt really good,” Pellett added. “I was really cold at first, but once I got into it, it felt a lot better. I really liked the course a lot.”
Addie DeArment was yet another Trojan among the top runners, finishing in ninth place. The Trojans scored 23 points to win the meet ahead of Nebraska City’s 66 and Shenandoah’s 67. Red Oak had 97 in fourth while North Andrew finished with 115 in fifth.
McKinna Hogan from Lenox placed fifth while Chloe Schaulis of Nebraska City (6th), Alexa McCunn from Red Oak (7th), North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger (8th) and Malayna Madsen of Nebraska City (10th) were other top 10 finishers.
The boys race belonged to Becker, who ran a 17:09.21 to win his second individual championship of the season. West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay — one of the top small-school runners in the state of Missouri — finished in second place after an in-race wipe-out.
“I was like 50 meters behind (Becker), and I see him slow down,” Blay said. “I guess it was a new part of the course, and I didn’t slow down. I wiped out so hard. It was rough.”
Blay, who ran a 17:30.41, recovered enough to take the runner-up position.
“Obviously, I wanted to go first, and I knew Craig was a heck of runner,” he said. “I’ve been reading up on him. It is what it is. I’m still happy.”
Red Oak’s Baylor Bergren also ran in the top three, finishing in the No. 3 position after a couple of early-season performances he termed “horrible.”
“The build up to the start of the race was probably the worst,” Bergren said. “You’re freezing, and it might take a toll mentally. Once you start running, you heat up, and it’s not that bad.”
Atlantic had two others in the top six with Zane Berg and Ethan Williams running fourth and sixth, respectively, to take the team title for the Trojans with 42 points. Meanwhile, Riley Blay — Tyler’s younger brother — placed fifth.
Clarinda had three of the next four, led by Jon McCall in seventh place. Michael Mayer added an eighth-place run, and Alec Wyman finished in 10th as the Cardinals scored 69 points in second place. Nebraska City’s Sabir Musa ended up ninth to lead the Pioneers to 94 points and a third place finish.
Shenandoah was fourth and West Nodaway ended up fifth with 95 and 99 points, respectively. View complete video interviews with the Atlantic girls trio, Blay and Bergren linked below. Full results are also inserted below.