(Marshalltown) -- The Atlantic swimming team took third at Saturday's Bobcat Invitational.
The Trojans took home runner-up finishes in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Brayden Atkinson and Kyler Rieken & in the 400-yard medley with Atkinson and Alex Lihs.
Rieken and Lihs also teamed up to take 3rd in the 200 backstroke relay. Keaton Rieken and Bryan York were third in the 1000 freestyle.
Alex Sampson and Lucas Doyle were fourth in the 200 breaststroke while Keaton Rieken, Bryce Schmidtke, Doyle and York were fourth in the 400 freestyle.