(Atlantic) -- After finding themselves down early, Atlantic was able to pull together to defeat Shenandoah -- thanks in large part to a defensive turnaround.
The Trojans (22-14) took the third meeting with the Fillies (13-19) to open up the Class 3A Region 4 softball postseason.
"We knew Shenandoah was going to come in and be a tough team," said Atlantic head coach Terry Hinzmann. "I thought we were disciplined at the plate, took advantage of some things as far as the bunting game and small ball things went, and worked well on the bases."
While the Trojans were able to come away with their sixth straight notch in the victory column, it didn't come without a bit of work. Shenandoah opened things up in the top of the first inning by rolling through their first seven batters and getting up to a 2-0 lead.
After recovering from the first blow by the Fillies, Atlantic didn't shy away and got one run back. In the second inning, the Trojans honed in on some small ball magic to rally back to a 4-2 lead.
"We've worked a lot especially with the young team that we have on bunting and getting the ball down," said Coach Hinzmann. "We did a good job of that and putting some pressure on their defense a little bit."
After Shenandoah pulled themselves within a 4-3 score in the third, both defenses started to find their groove -- the Fillies with Jenna Bardorf and for the Trojans with Zoey Kirchhoff. Kirchhoff tossed a complete game for the Trojans, allowing four runs and retiring nine batters along the way.
"When my teammates were able to get runs back and get us a lead, it's definitely a lot easier as a pitcher," said Kirchhoff. "I just tried to remember that I had to throw strikes and keep battling through it for my team."
Eventually, Atlantic found an opening in the fifth as Malena Woodward helped score Jada Jensen and make it a 5-3 ballgame. The Trojans found a bit more breathing room after tacking on another score in the sixth to push it to 6-3.
As both teams headed into the final frame, Shenandoah made one last run. After being walked, Jenna Burdorf made her way round the bases to pull her team within two. However, the Trojans' defense once again stood tall and erased any chance the Fillies had at making a complete comeback.
"I'm very proud of our team, we battled really hard," said Kirchhoff. "For us to be able to jump back on top was a real confidence booster."
Awaiting the Trojans in the next round of the playoffs will be the Clarinda Cardinals. Clarinda advanced after taking down Red Oak 8-2. While Atlantic took both their regular season meetings, the Trojans will need to carry over their performance from Wednesday night to try and move on.
"We've got to make plays behind Zoey or Riley," said Coach Hinzmann. "I think our discipline at the plate has to continue from this game to the next one, and I think we have to get some good pitching."
Check out the full interviews Hinzmann and Kirchhoff below.